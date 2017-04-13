Americana Las Vegas To Offer Two-Day Easter Brunch

Easter Egg Hunt for Kids, Easter Wine Hunt for Moms to Make it Fun for the Whole Family

An egg hunt for kids with the Easter bunny, a wine hunt for mom and award-winning cuisine will come together in a festive Easter brunch at Americana Las Vegas, located in the Desert Shores community. Brunch will also be extended to two days, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Prepared by Executive Chef and Owner Stephen Blandino, Americana’s Easter brunch will offer an array of dishes served in tasting portions, including prosciutto-wrapped Caesar salad with white anchovies and croutons; pork chop with poached egg; tequila-cured salmon served atop a toasted bagel with cream cheese; fresh Hawaiian tuna poke served with seaweed and wonton chips; eggs Benedict served with tender pork belly and hollandaise sauce; “Shrimp-n-Grits” topped with a brandy reduction; and Baja fish tacos with a flavorful mango salsa and tomatillo chili.

Located on the serene and breathtaking Lake Jacqueline at 2620 Regatta Dr., Americana will host an array of outdoor activities, including an egg hunt by the Easter bunny, who will be available for photo opportunities throughout the morning and a ‘wine hunt’ for the adults.

Americana’s Easter brunch is priced at $38 for adults, $19 for children 8 and older and free for children under 8. There is also an option of bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys for an additional $12. Reservations are available now and can be scheduled on OpenTable or by calling 702-331-5565.