Backstreet Boy, AJ McLean and DJ Stellar captured dining at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

Backstreet Boy, AJ McLean, was seen dining at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, enjoyed an evening off before performing at Planet Hollywood! The steakhouse, located in the D Casino Hotel, is known for being a celebrity hot spot, and that title held strong with the company of the boy band member and his good friend, DJ Stellar, who DJs across the globe and can be seen performing in Vegas’ hottest nightclubs! AJ was introduced to the D’s co-owner Greg Stevens and posed for photos with him and old friend Richard Wilk. The duo then explored the rest of the property and posed for pictures with eager millenials (as well as their parents!).