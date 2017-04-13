Easter Bunny at Morels and specials at Table 10
Morels Steakhouse & Bistro
The Palazzo
702.607.6333
Morels Steakhouse & Bistro will host its popular annual Easter brunch for the whole family featuring photos with the Easter bunny, prize-filled eggs and balloon animals. Children eight and under eat free with adult purchase of an entree from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended by calling 702.607.6333.
Emeril Lagasse’s Table 10
The Palazzo
702.607.6363
Chef de Cuisine James Richards will feature specials including haricots verts salad with apple cider vinaigrette, bacon lardons and toasted pistachios ($14); deviled eggs with Cajun caviar, piment d’espelette and chive creme fraiche ($12); roasted Colorado rack of lamb with Anson Mills stone ground grits and roasted heirloom carrots ($45); and Meyer lemon bars with toasted almond shortbread, almond streusel and Meyer lemon sorbet ($10).