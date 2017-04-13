Friends of Parkinson’s Hosts Third Annual Funny Bunny Race For Parkinson’s on April 15

The Friends of Parkinson’s, a local nonprofit benefitting people with Parkinson’s Disease, is hosting their third annual Funny Bunny Race for Parkinson’s at W. Wayne Bunker Park (7351 W. Alexander Road) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

This event will feature 10K and 5K runs and a 1-mile fun walk, a kids bunny hop for eggs to celebrate Easter weekend, petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, food, the Friends of Parkinson’s board advisors, and Parkinson’s disease care partners. All proceeds go to the Friends of Parkinson’s non-profit. To register, click here.

“The Funny Bunny Race is a great way to engage people of different ages in the community to come out and help a worthy cause,” said Friends of Parkinson’s Executive Director Jamillah Ali-Rahman. Board Member Frank Fuentes said, “This event celebrates the non-profit’s commitment to the Parkinson’s community by providing amazing services for our Parkinsonians through the money raised.”

The Funny Bunny Race is one of Friends of Parkinson’s largest events. Since its inception, the nonprofit has been dedicated to providing quality services and care to the Parkinson’s community in Southern Nevada.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain that affect the way the body moves. Parkinson’s is progressive, but usually side effects appear slowly, over many years. There are good treatments that can help those suffering from the disease live full lives. Currently, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder and the most common movement disorder.