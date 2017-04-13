Hop, Don’t Walk, To Hexx Las Vegas For A Festive Easter Menu And Chocolate Gift Basket on April 16

HEXX at Paris Las Vegas will celebrate Easter with a decadent themed menu at HEXX Kitchen + Bar and a signature bean-to-bar chocolate gift basket at HEXX Chocolate + Confexxions, offered exclusively on Sunday, April 16.

Created by Executive Chef Matthew Piekarski, HEXX Kitchen + Bar’s decadent Easter menu will feature a tender honey-glazed ham, served with warm parsley butter potatoes, roasted carrots and whole wheat Parker House rolls. Offered for dinner, the meal will be priced at $21.95.

HEXX Chocolate + Confexxions, the adjacent retail shop and café, will offer festive chocolate gift baskets, featuring HEXX’s signature bean-to-bar chocolate. The baskets include items such as plush bunnies, marshmallow kabobs, chocolate-covered eggs and mystery boxes with surprise treats. HEXX’s Easter baskets start at $50.

Reservations can be made by calling 702.331.5551.

