Lifestyle Brand Black Clover to Open First Exclusive Retail Store at MGM Grand

Special Events and Giveaways to Commemorate Grand Opening Celebration

Are you ready to Live Lucky?

Black Clover, a premium lifestyle apparel company with a vision rooted in living every day to the fullest, announced the April 21 grand opening of its first exclusive retail location at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Located in The Central near LEVEL UP and Hakkasan Nightclub Las Vegas, it will feature the latest women’s and men’s headwear, clothing and accessories, including custom-designed products that capture the Las Vegas spirit.

The retail outlet will be the exclusive, first-look home for a variety of Black Clover products, including a brand new line of luxury headwear. Each hat — made from the highest quality leathers and cashmere silk blends — will include a custom box and forming pillow specially designed to keep it looking brand new.

“We are very excited to partner with MGM Grand and bring the Black Clover brand to the heart of Las Vegas,” said Black Clover Founder Brett Wayment. “Our message to Live Lucky is more than a mantra. It is about enjoying life and inspiring people to tackle adversity with a can-do attitude.”

Scott Sibella, president & COO of MGM Grand said, “Bringing the first retail location of Black Clover to MGM Grand was an easy decision. Their positive and energetic brand philosophy is in line with the lively atmosphere we’ve created in that area of the hotel.”

In the Live Lucky spirit, Black Clover’s grand opening will be an extended celebration, with special events and giveaways through the end of May, including:

T- Mobile Arena and Park Theater concert tickets— Ed Sheeran, Cher, and Lady Gaga— paired with a complimentary night’s stay at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

VIP bottle service experience at Hakkasan Nightclub Las Vegas, valued at $1,500

Kickoff party on April 21 from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. at LEVEL UP, featuring DJs, hourly giveaways and an exclusive #LiveLucky menu

Interactive three-dimensional wall, where guests can answer the question, "How do you live lucky?"

Formed in 2008, Black Clover has established itself as an innovative lifestyle brand whose message to LIVE LUCKY!™ has resonated with men, women and children everywhere. To Black Clover, the choice to LIVE LUCKY!™ means creating the highest quality hats, clothing, and lifestyle accessories currently available to the sports, outdoors, and poker industries. Black Clovers designs apparel that inspires individuals to enjoy life and embrace every day. For more information, visit www.BlackCloverUSA.com.