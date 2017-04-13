Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi at LAVO and TAO

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was spotted dining on the Strip-front terrace of LAVO Italian Restaurant at The Palazzo Wednesday night. Joined by friends, the TV personality sipped signature cocktails and toasted the bachelorette in the group as they feasted on a shellfish tower, bone-in filet, LAVO’s famed meatball and eggplant parmigiana.

Snooki celebrated her friend’s upcoming nuptials at TAO restaurant in The Venetian Tuesday night. The bachelorette party enjoyed the TAO temple salad, tuna tartar, short ribs and sausage fried rice while celebrating with chocolate cake shots.