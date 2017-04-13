UFC fighters Michael Bisping and Cody “No Love” Garbrandt spotted at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, nestled inside the D Casino Hotel, seems to be the restaurant of choice for many UFC fighters! Middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, was spotted in the company of his wife and kids at the top-rated Vegas eatery. Downtown icon and owner of the D, Derek Stevens, took the opportunity to have a real “stare down” with Michael, which led to a priceless photo. Michael’s friend, D Executive, Richard Wilk, posed for some photos with the family and then escorted them out to their D limo! Bantamweight champion, Cody “No Love” Garbrandt, ironically had a whole lot of love for Andiamo, in which he dined with his girlfriend, Danny Pimsanguan, and her sisters, Lena and Natalie. Cody frequents the restaurant and took the opportunity to pose with his favorite server, Sandy, who happens to be a huge fan of the fighter. What a cool dual sighting at the D Casino Hotel Las Vegas!