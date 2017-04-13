Wolfgang Puck Las Vegas Restaurants Welcome Spring with Events, Easter Sunday Brunches

Spago by Wolfgang Puck and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin Feature Easter Sunday Brunch – Sunday, April 16

Eating brunch after Easter morning service is a time-honored tradition in many families. For parties looking for that indulgent mid-afternoon fix, Spago by Wolfgang Puck and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill will feature an Easter brunch, Sunday, April 16, that will surely please all palates.

Spago at The Forum Shops at Caesars plans to feature Fresh Starts – pressed juices, smoothies, fruit platters; Shares – brioche “monkey bread,” warm sugar donuts, crab deviled eggs, artisanal cheese & salume board; The Raw Bar – Moonstone oysters on the half shell, Chilled jumbo shrimp cocktail; Breakfast – Berries and cream waffle, Croque Monsieur; and Applewood smoked bacon to toasted cherry walnut bread by the plenty, the menu is catered to all types of tastes. Paired with the traditional lunch menu of hand-tossed pizzas, salads, appetizers and classic entrées, this brunch will have your taste buds into overdrive. Be sure to secure your seat in the café area beginning at 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin opens to the neighborhood beginning at 10:30 a.m. and is set to produce an array of offerings including Crispy Brioche French Toast with market berry jam, maple syrup, a traditional rendition of Eggs Benedict with poached eggs, country ham, spinach, hollandaise over an English muffin, and a Smoked Salmon lox spread complete with a toasted bagel, chive cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers. Don’t forget to accompany your plates with Bottomless Mimosas for $16, fresh made berry smoothies for those looking for a more well-balanced sampling, or a Bloody Mary available from a customized cart with more than 15 toppings and eight varieties of hot sauces to choose from. Entrées begin at $9.

Spago by Wolfgang Puck Introduces Sip & Savor Hour and Participates in Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit

Sip & Savor Hour

Las Vegans and tourists alike have another reason for “early out” to enjoy price-friendly bites and sips in the café. Every day from 3-6 p.m., diners will be able to indulge in an array of beers, cocktails and wines coupled with bites such as Free range “Korean BBQ” chicken wings, Deviled farm eggs with Sturgeon caviar, and Maryland crab cakes to name a few.

Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit

Join renowned chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck for Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit as he showcases his favorite dishes and Spago classics, Friday, April 28 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Celebrate Spago and its 25th anniversary with a premium cocktail reception, followed by a seated lunch in the dining room.

Be sure to also secure your spot for the most signature event of Vegas Uncork’d, The Grand Tasting, where over 2,500 food enthusiasts can enjoy the samples of Wolfgang Puck’s most celebrated Las Vegas restaurants.

Tickets for Spago’s luncheon are $225 per person and to purchase your spot at The Grand Tasting, visit www.vegasuncorkd.com (Early Access $350, General Admission $260).

For more information on April events and more, visit www.wolfgangpuck.com.