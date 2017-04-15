Perez Hilton at Beauty & Essex, SI Swimsuit Model Samantha Hoopes at TAO

Perez Hilton was spotted at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Friday night. The entertainment blogger was joined by friends for a dinner of cocktails and share plates including tomato tartare, tuna poke wanton tacos, dry aged sirloin, grilled cheese, smoked bacon and tomato soup dumplings and root beer floats and a peanut butter pie sundae for dessert.

Beauty & Essex Las Vegas is Chef Chris Santos’ first foray out of New York City, and since opening in May 2016, it has consistently been ranked as one of the hottest new restaurants on the strip for it’s food, drinks, service, and ambiance. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails in our Pearl Lounge before moving into one of two jewelry-box-themed dining rooms, where guests are treated to an extensive selection of shareable plates, fine wines, and the world-class service.

Samantha Hoopes was spotted at TAO Nightclub for Worship Thursday. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and friends took in the sounds of DJ Five from a VIP table.