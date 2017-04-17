Fingerprinting Express Launches 3rd Nevada Location with Grand Opening and Kid’s Day Event, April 21, April 22

Fingerprinting Express will offer free children’s fingerprint ID sheets

Fingerprinting Express, the industry leader in digital fingerprint background checks, celebrates the grand opening of its first Las Vegas location with a ribbon cutting on Friday, April 21 at 11:30a.m with Clark County Commissioner, Steve Sisolak. The locally owned service company, known for its superior, state-of-the-art technology and expedited results, is centrally located at 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd. The public is encouraged to attend the opening as well as families are also invited to a kid’s day event on Saturday, April 22, where Fingerprinting Express team members will provide free children’s fingerprint ID sheets.

Encompassing more than 10 years experience in Northern Nevada and now debuting its expertise in the south, with its third store, Fingerprinting Express has established itself as Nevada’s leader in fingerprint background checks and is one of few businesses in the region to offer Live Scan fingerprinting technology, widely considered the most accurate form of background checks available. Accepted by most regulatory agencies at all levels of government, Fingerprinting Express has the ability to send Live Scan fingerprints electronically to the State of Nevada and the FBI and provide hard fingerprint cards. Live Scan allows for faster processing ultimately getting Nevadan’s to work more quickly. Fingerprinting Express also offers a wide variety of customer services, including Notary Pubic services, secure document shredding, passport and employment licensing photo services and more.

“We are looking forward to being a part of southern Nevada’s business community and being a resource for accurate background checks in a quick, convenient and efficient manner,” said Monica Pappas, president of Fingerprinting Express. “We also want to support our community and will continue to offer discounted fingerprinting fees to volunteers, teachers and non-profits as part of our Culture to Care™ philosophy.”

Fingerprinting Express Grand Opening & Kid’s Day

April 21, 2017 Grand Opening

11:30 a.m. Ribbon Cutting with Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commissioner and Monica Pappas, CEO of Fingerprinting Express

April 22, 2017 Kid’s Day Event

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free Kid’s Identity Sheets

For more information on Fingerprinting Express, visit www.fingerprintingexpress.com or call (800) 919.0227. Fingerprinting Express, which is located at 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite103, in Las Vegas, Nevada, also offers drug testing and Notary Public services. Like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FingerprintingExpressLasVegas.