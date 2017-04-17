Hollywood Actors/Fight Choreographers, Ron Yuan and Woon Young Park, bring the action to Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

Ron Yuan and Woon Young Park can both be seen on the hit Netflix series, “Marco Polo” and have both had appearances in countless TV shows and movies. They are powerful forces both in front of and behind the camera as well, choreographing so many famous fight scenes! The talented friends dined at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse last weekend, located inside the D Casino Hotel. From creating a couple action scenes with the D’s co-owner Greg Stevens and casino executive Richard Wilk to posing with fans right inside the restaurant. The action never stops with these two actors they definitely put on quite the show wherever they go!