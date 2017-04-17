Jasmine Trias and Ben Stone spotted at Ricky Martin ‘All In’ At Park Theater At Monte Carlo Resort And Casino

“American Idol” Season Three finalist Jasmine Trias and magician/singer Ben Stone attended Ricky Martin’s new Las Vegas headlining residency, “ALL IN,” at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino. Trias and Stone posed for a photo with Martin backstage before enjoying the one-of-a-kind show.

Promoted by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, “ALL IN,” which debuted April 12, features Martin performing 21 of his greatest and current hits, including “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “Shake Your Bon Bon,” “She Bangs,” “Cup of Life” and many more, backed by 16 dancers and a nine-piece live band.

Martin wrapped up his first run of “ALL IN” last night and will return to the Vegas stage June 23-July 2 and September 12-23 . He will also perform May 5 and 6 at MGM Resorts’ new live entertainment venue on the East Coast, The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.