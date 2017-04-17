Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto Visits Communities In Schools of Nevada at Sunrise Acres Elementary School

Nevada Senator and former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto visited Sunrise Acres Elementary School on April 17 to meet with Communities In Schools of Nevada staff and students. The purpose of the senator’s visit was to learn more about the integrated student support services provided by CIS of Nevada in 59 schools throughout the state.

Cortez Masto met with CIS of Nevada staff, including Site Coordinator Christian Velasquez, CEO Dr. Tiffany Tyler, Executive Director Cheri Ward, Government Affairs and Community Relations Manager Ricky Gourrier, Marketing Director Chip Carter, Resource Development Director Brittany McCoy, and Sunrise Acres Elementary School Principal Margarita Gamboa, as well as CIS of Nevada students who attend Sunrise Acres Elementary School.



Communities In Schools (CIS) of Nevada is the local affiliate of the nation’s largest and most effective organization dedicated to keeping kids in school and helping them succeed in life. Working with both schools and the surrounding community, CIS of Nevada does whatever it takes to help kids stay in school and succeed in life. Based directly inside schools, CIS of Nevada connects students and their families to basic and critical educational and community-based resources, tailored to each student’s specific needs.