North American Big Rig Racing returns to The Bullring on Saturday night

Inaugural Las Vegas Semi Truck Show to precede racing

The Big Rigs are coming back to The Bullring.

The Canadian-based North American Big Rig Racing returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s 3/8-mile paved oval for the third consecutive year this Saturday night as the anchor of a full night of racing. Big Rigs are the theme of the day at The Bullring, as the inaugural Las Vegas Semi Truck Show will take place in the track’s parking lot from 1-6 p.m. Pacific Time before racing kicks off at 7.

The Big Rigs are one of the most popular attractions fans will see at any short track in the country, as nearly a dozen semi-trucks with more than 3,000 horsepower battle in tight quarters on the LVMS track. The truck show that precedes the evening’s racing is organized by the Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society and will award cash prizes to the best semi-trucks and pickup trucks that participate in a judged competition.

The big rigs’ 40-lap feature is the night’s longest race, and the US Legends three-day spectacle, known as “The Showdown,” will culminate Saturday night with a 25-lap Semi-Pro/Young Lions feature and a 25-lap Pro/Masters race. The USLCI Thunder Cars and Bandoleros also race Thursday through Saturday, with gates opening at noon and racing starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Fans can watch the racing for free on Thursday and Friday, but there will be no concessions available at the track those nights.

On Saturday, gates open at 3 p.m., two hours earlier than usual, with qualifying kicking off at 5:30 p.m. and racing beginning at approximately 7 after opening ceremonies. Spectators can save money by purchasing tickets in advance by calling the LVMS Ticket Office at 800.644.4444 or visiting LVMS.com.

Big Rig Racing & Semi Truck Show

Saturday, April 22

1-6 p.m.–Las Vegas Semi-Truck Show (Bullring parking lot)

3 p.m.–Spectator gates open

3-4:15 p.m.–Practice

US Legends Semi-Pro/Young Lions (15 minutes), USLCI Bandolero Outlaws (10 minutes), USLCI Bandolero Bandits (10 minutes), USLCI Thunder Cars (10 minutes), Skid Plate Cars (10 minutes), NASCAR Bombers (10 minutes), NASCAR Grand American Modifieds (10 minutes), North American Big Rigs (15 minutes)

5:30 p.m.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws group qualifying (3 laps)

USLCI Bandoleros Bandits group qualifying (3 laps)

US Legends Pro/Masters group qualifying (3 laps)

US Legends Semi-Pro/Young Lions group qualifying (3 laps)

USLCI Thunder Cars group qualifying (3 laps)

North American Big Rigs single-truck qualifying (2 laps)

NASCAR Bombers group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Grand American Modified single-car qualifying (3 laps)

6:50 p.m. Opening ceremonies/National anthem

7 p.m.

North American Big Rigs heat race No. 1 – 8 laps (8 minutes)

North American Big Rigs heat race No. 2 – 8 laps (8 minutes)

USLCI Bandolero Bandits feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

USLCI Thunder Cars feature – 20 laps (20 minutes)

US Legends Semi-Pro/Young Lions feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Bombers feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

Skid plate cars feature – 15 laps

US Legends Pro/Masters feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds feature – 35 laps (30 minutes)

North American Big Rigs feature – 40 laps (35 minutes)

*Schedule is subject to change.