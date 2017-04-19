Clark County Medical Society is Accepting Nominations For Annual Winged Heart Award Through May 5

A local nurse and nonprofit will be recognized at the President’s Installation & Awards Ceremony on June 10 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Clark County Medical Society (CCMS) is accepting nominations for the fifth annual Winged Heart Award now through Friday, May 5. The award was created in 2013 by former CCMS President Dr. George Alexander to recognize nurses and health-related non-profit organizations in Clark County that have gone above and beyond their line of duty. Members of the public can submit nominations at www.clarkcountymedical.org

Winged Heart Award nominees attend CCMS’ annual Presidential Installation Dinner & Awards Ceremony where winners are announced. The 63rd Presidential Installation Dinner & Awards Ceremony is being held on Saturday, June 10, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Winged Heart Award winners are selected by the CCMS Presidents’ Committee which includes Dr. George Alexander, CCMS’ 2012-2013 president; Dr. Andrew Eisen, 2015-16 president; Dr. Souzan El-Eid, 2015-16 current president; and Dr. Joseph Adashek, president-elect.

“Countless nurses and nonprofits go beyond the minimum job duties and also invest themselves emotionally into their work,” said Dr. Adashek, a CCMS trustee and a nationally top-rated maternal-fetal doctor in Las Vegas. “The Winged Heart Award is a great opportunity for the public to recognize the deserving individuals or organizations who help make Clark County a better place.”

Nursing nominees must be currently affiliated with a local practice or hospital and must be providing a necessary service to patients on an inpatient or outpatient basis. A nonprofit nominee must be a registered 501(c)(3) whose mission is to provide outstanding medical/health care work or to promote wellness within Clark County.

“The work done by Clark County’s nurses and nonprofits to help individuals and families can never be fully repaid,” said Dr. Alexander. “The Winged Heart Award was created to recognize and honor those who regularly perform beyond what is expected of them in our community. The Clark County Medical Society’s goal is for these unsung heroes to be recognized for their outstanding and tireless efforts in the health field.”

During the June 10 event, CCMS will recognize the recipients of the 2017 Rising Star Award, which recognizes exceptional Nevada medical students nominated by the deans of Nevada’s medical schools.

Staff or family members of the judging presidents are not eligible for nomination. Other rules and regulations may apply. Additional details are available at www.clarkcountymedical.org.