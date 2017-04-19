United States Bowling Congress Open Championships at a weekly glance

Past champions back on top at 2017 USBC Open Championships

Team NABR of Fairport, New York, turned in an inspirational performance April 13 at the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships in Las Vegas, posting games of 1,023 and 1,082, before a clutch final frame helped the team to a 1,161 finish and 3,266 total.

While on the lanes, the group rallied around Mike Rose Jr., whose sister, Shelly Rose Stein, lost her battle with cancer a day earlier.

All five players then struck in the 10th frame, with three delivering doubles, to lift them past HoF Silver Lanes 1 of New Hartford, Connecticut, which previously held the lead with 3,239.

Former Team USA member Scott Pohl, who rolled a perfect game in the team event at the 2013 Open Championships, led the way for Team NABR this year with a 694 series. He was followed by first-year team member Anthony Pepe (675), Brian Waliczek (655), Adam Barta (640) and Rose, the 2007 Regular All-Events champion (602).

Team NABR, with Rob Gotchall in Pepe’s place, won Regular Team in 2015.

The group now is in position for a run at Team All-Events but must wait nearly a month. Due to Rose’s circumstances, he went home after the team event, and he and Pohl will return to Las Vegas for doubles and singles May 6.

Waliczek finished the trip with a 2,051 all-events total and was followed by Barta (2,040) and Pepe (2,010). Barta’s performance included a 299 game to start singles, and he moved into third place in Regular Singles with a 776 series. Vanilla Salsa of Roseville, California, leads Team All-Events this year with a 9,743 total.

Two bowlers celebrate 50 years at USBC Open Championships

Richard Hunt of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Jack Lear of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, added their names to the membership roster of the 50-year Club at the USBC Open Championships as they celebrated five decades of tournament participation this week at the South Point Bowling Plaza.

Both gentleman traveled well over 1,700 miles to claim their spots in tournament history and are two of 23 bowlers scheduled to reach the milestone this year. They each received a plaque, chevron and diamond lapel pin to commemorate the achievement.

Hunt, 70, always has made time for the Open Championships. He started his journey in 1966 and only has only missed two events since.

This year, he rolled sets of 642 in singles, 518 in team and 464 in doubles for a 1,624 all-events total. In 50 years on the championship lanes, he has knocked down 86,106 pins for a career average of 195.2.

Lear, a 68-year-old-right-hander and youth bowling coach for more than 20 years, started his journey to the 50-year Club at the 1967 event in Miami. He appeared each year until 2015, when he was unable to travel to the Open Championships for health reasons.

Lear finished his 2017 tournament campaign with 487 in singles, 484 in doubles and 469 in team for a 1,440 all-events total. In 50 tournaments, he has knocked down 82,518 pins for a career average of 185.8.

New leaders emerge in Standard and Classified Divisions

The Standard and Classified leaderboards also got a new look this week at the South Point Bowling Plaza, with Charlie Theobald of Minot, North Dakota, and Nick Stenberg of Big Timber, Montana, highlighting the changes.

Theobald, 34-year-old-right-hander, bowled games of 268, 200, 228 for a 696 singles series April 13 to catapult past Fred Phillips of Richland, Washington, who previously held the lead in Standard Singles with 658.

After Theobald opened his 2017 USBC Open Championships campaign with a disappointing 516 set, he bounced back with a 550 effort in doubles, before things fell into place on the way to a career-high all-events total of 1,762.

Stenberg, 24, had a memorable Open Championships debut by finding his way into the top five in four events.

First, he helped Wag N Whiskers of Livingston, Montana, into fifth place in Classified Team with a 2,436 total, then teamed with Sheldon Smith of Timber, Montana (499), to move into a tie for fourth place in Classified Doubles with a 1,058 total April 14.

Stenberg’s momentum continued in singles with games of 185, 198 and 238 for a Classified Singles-leading 621 series. He had 559 in doubles and 553 in team to claim the top spot in Classified All-Events with 1,733.

The Standard Division includes bowlers with entering averages of 181-209. The Classified Division includes bowlers with entering averages of 180 and below.

A look ahead

Four bowlers are scheduled to celebrate 50 years of USBC Open Championships participation this week at the South Point Bowling Plaza.

Wayne Falcone of Norristown, Pennsylvania, whose brother, Jules, reached the milestone last year, will make his march to the lanes April 18.

Duane Carlson of Brandon, Mississippi, will reach the mark April 19, while Wilbert Bellamy of New Britain, Connecticut, and Dave Hauber of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, make their 50th appearances April 25.

There are 23 bowlers scheduled to reach five decades of participation during the 2017 tournament.

2017 USBC OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

South Point Bowling Plaza, Las Vegas

(Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall)

As of April 18, 2017

REGULAR DIVISION

Team

(Combined averages of 1,046 and above)

1, Team NABR, Fairport, N.Y., (Adam Barta, Anthony Pepe, Mike Rose Jr., Scott Pohl, Brian Waliczek), 3,266. 2, HoF Silver Lanes 1, New Hartford, Conn., 3,239. 3, Kruse’s Pro Shop, Fargo, N.D., 3,198. 4, TJ’s Pro Shop, Beaver Dam, Wis., 3,191. 5, Supreme Deck, Grand Haven, Mich., 3,174. 6, ND Storm, Glenburn, N.D., 3,161. 7, Classic Lanes Raisins, Milwaukee, 3,158. 8, SIR 1, Tafton, Pa., 3,148. 9, KEI, Warren, Mich., 3,136. 10, HoF Silver Lanes 2, New Hartford, Conn., 3,103.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 419 and above)

1, Charles Richey, Concord, N.C./Steve Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,385. 2, Michael Kubacki Sr., Griffith, Ind./Sammy Krucek, Hammond, Ind., 1,369. 3(tie), Chris Hans, Battleboro, N.C./Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., and Doug Hayes, Clarksville, Tenn./Jimmy Cook II, Indianapolis, 1,365. 5, David Labinski, South Milwaukee, Wis./Steven Brinkman, Sussex, Wis., 1,362. 6(tie), Darin Craine, Flint, Mich./Robert Leser, Fenton, Mich., and Trevor Yonan, Sheboygan, Wis./Rob Warren, Antigo, Wis., 1,342. 8, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Casey Maxted, Gillette, Wyo., 1,336. 9, Donald Benner, Verona, Wis./Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 1,321. 10, Clint Dacy, Fort Worth, Texas/Chris Hibbitts II, Keller, Texas, 1,320.

Singles

(Averages of 210 and above)

1(tie), Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., and Steve De Kerf Jr., Sheboygan Falls, Wis., 802. 3, Adam Barta, Girard, Ohio, 776. 4, Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 770. 5, Tony Buck, Rockford, Mich., 768. 6, Rick Knickerbocker, Sacramento, Calif., 758. 7(tie), Brian Waliczek, Frankenmuth, Mich., and Christopher Hester, Louisville, Ky., 743. 9, Gary Daroszewski, Milwaukee, 736. 10, Neal Miskell, Indian Head, Md., 732.

All-Events

(Averages of 210 and above)

1, Jacob Boresch, Kenosha, Wis., 2,122. 2, Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 2,105. 3, Shawn Naumann, Orlando, Fla., 2,053. 4, Brian Waliczek, Frankenmuth, Mich., 2,051, 5, Ryne Greenwood, Kenosha, Wis., 2,045. 6, Adam Barta, Girard, Ohio, 2,040. 7, Sammy Krucek, Hammond, Ind., 2,035. 8(tie), Geoffrey Young, Keller, Texas, and Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 2,028. 10, Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,025.

Team All-Events

(Combined all-events totals of all five team members)

1, Vanilla Salsa (Shawn Naumann, David O’Sullivan, Matt Gasn, Sean Riccardi, PJ Haggerty), Roseville, Calif., 9,743. 2, Lakeview Lanes, Baldwinsville, N.Y., 9,635. 3, Every Kiss Begins With Kruml, O’Fallon, Mo., 9,588. 4, Ogle 5, Louisville, Ky., 9,461. 5, SIR 1, Tafton, Pa., 9,447. 6, Before the 1st Frame, Battleboro, N.C., 9,376. 7, Boom Apparel, Fort Wayne, Ind., 9,370. 8, Classic Lanes Raisins, Milwaukee, 9,360. 9, HoF Silver Lanes 1, New Hartford, Conn., 9,356. 10, ND Storm, Glenburn, N.D., 9,345.

STANDARD DIVISION

Team

(Combined averages of 901-1,045)

1, Minnesota Select Sires 1 (Arvid Strande, Carl Krause, Paul Buendiger, Scott Molnar, Andrew Kasten), Fergus, Minn., 2,922. 2, Chris Boys, Livingston, Mont., 2,778. 3, General Distributors 2, Beavercreek, Ore. 2,748. 4, Scotty’s 3, Alexandria, Minn., 2,738. 5, Rimmy’s Pro Shop 2, Oak Lawn, Ill., 2,709. 6, Becker’s Pro Shop, Muskego, Wis., 2,696. 7, Wildcat Lanes 1, Wayne, Neb., 2,688. 8, Solid 1, Milpitas, Calif., 2,677. 9, TX-MA Connection 1, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,675. 10, Oak Forest Bowl, Midlothian, Ill., 2,672.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 361-418)

1, Ramon Pagan/Raymond Haran, Chicago, 1,191. 2, Debra Barmore, Omaha, Neb./Tim Kightlinger, West Des Moines, Iowa, 1,187. 3, Cody Maier/James Medina, Spring Creek, Nev., 1,180. 4(tie), Jeffrey Schwebke, McHenry, Ill./Robert Dinger, Volo, Ill., and Jeff Kusnerick/Duane Kruger, Streator, Ill., 1,174. 6, John Tucker, Hopewell Junction, N.Y./Justin Cloidt, New Milford, Conn., 1,168. 7, Mele Sally Chow/Randy Chow, Pearl City, Hawaii, 1,167. 8, Thadeus Arrington, Bethesda, Md./Samuel Highsmith, Falls Church, Va., 1,166. 9, Shaun Gardner, Santa Maria, Calif./John Rocksvold, Orcutt, Calif., 1,165. 10, Annette Hirsch/Tyson Hirsch, Burley, Idaho, 1,164.

Singles

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Charlie Theobald, Minot, N.D., 696. 2, Earl Bowe, Freeport, Bahamas, 667. 3, Fred Phillips, Richland, Wash., 658. 4, Don Thompson, Rio Rancho, N.M., 652. 5, John Dowell, Portland, Ore., 651. 6, Larry Riggs, Sidney, Mont., 648. 7(tie), Bob Helton, Wood River, Neb., and Oscar Chan, Diamond Bar, Calif., 647. 9, George Sampior, South San Francisco, Calif., 645. 10(tie), Gary Weiss, Farmington, Minn., and Matt Schmitt, Rockford, Ill., 644.

All-Events

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Stephanie Sanders, Bakersfield, Calif., 1,826. 2, Timothy Hagar, Celina, Ohio, 1,809. 3, Mike Thielen, Eagle Grove, Iowa, 1,801. 4, David Miller, Menomonie, Wis., 1,795. 5, Paul Chelminiak, Oconomowoc, Wis., 1,784. 6, Clarence Wallace, Freeport, 1,783. 7(tie), Donald Van Dine, Orlando, Fla., and Tyler Bryant, Canon City, Colo., 1,778. 9, Tommy Purvy, San Diego, 1,769. 10, Shane Brown, Bloomington, Ill., 1,767.

CLASSIFIED DIVISION

Team

(Combined averages of 900 and below)

1, Scotty’s 8 (Chad Brandt, Ryan Dew, Bruce Corneliusen, Zach Hedine, Alan Iverson), Alexandria, Minn., 2,569. 2, Dusty’s Floor Covering, Twin Valley, Minn., 2,487. 3, Kutztown Fire 1, Kutztown, Pa., 2,456. 4, Decorah Auto Center, Calmar, Iowa, 2,437. 5, Wags N Whiskers, Livingston, Mont., 2,436. 6, Crooked Creek 1 Bar & Grill, Bowman, N.D., 2,413. 7, Pat’s Dairy Whip, Princeville, Ill., 2,405. 8, Brunswick Keglers 2, West Covina, Calif., 2,389. 9(tie), Bowlinginstructions 2u 4, Las Vegas, and Parnell 2, Belding, Mich., 2,375.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 360 and below)

1(tie), Aaron Hagen/Brody Hagen, Benson, Minn., and Mark Nelson, Clitherall, Minn./Lynn Good, Battle Lake, Minn., 1,102. 3, Cameron Simmonds, DeGraff, Minn./Allen Jackson, Belle Plaine, Minn., 1,064. 4(tie), Charles Lindeman, Belt, Mont./John Lindeman, Fort Benton, Mont., Sheldon Smith, Timber, Mont./Nick Stenberg, Big Timber, Mont., William Lampe, Gaithersburg, Md./Stephen Peterson, Rockville, Md., and Willie Harrell, Hamilton, Ohio/Arthur Thomas, Cincinnati, 1,058. 8(tie), Angela Hutchings/Russ Davison, Lincoln, Neb., and Sarah Eastland, Lawrence, Kan./Justin Milburn, De Soto, Kan., 1,055. 10, Edward Martin, Whittier, Calf. /Alex Molina, Sun Valley, Calf., 1,053.

Singles

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Nick Stenberg, Big Timber, Mont., 621. 2, Michael Tengan, Hilo, Hawaii, 607. 3, Gary Pettway, Sweetwater, Tenn., 598. 4, Efrain Rodriguez, New York, N.Y., 590. 5, James Lee, North Platte, Neb., 589. 6, Gregory Lancaster, Port Orchard, Wash., 587. 7, Cody Maier, Spring Creek, Nev., 584. 8, Jonathan Eickhoff, Lowell, Mich., 583. 9, Robert Gibson, Hopewell, Va., 582. 10, Mike Horvath, Elyria, Ohio, 581.

All-Events

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Nick Stenberg, Big Timber, Mont., 1,733. 2, Gary Pettway, Sweetwater, Tenn., 1,704. 3, Cody Maier, Spring Creek, Nev., 1,686. 4, Phuoc Tran, West Covina, Calif., 1,661. 5, Jim Orth, Bishop, Calf., 1,644. 6, Joel Willis, LaPlata, Md., 1,640. 7, Efrain Rodriguez, New York, N.Y., 1,636. 8, Nicole Kleutgen, Plainfield, Wis., 1,632. 9, Bim Marston, Hardin, Mont., 1,623. 10, Alex Molina, Sun Valley, Calif., 1,619.