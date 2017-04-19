Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas Holds Idol Singing Competition To Celebrate 5th Anniversary, May 27

The first prize winner will receive $1,000 towards a college savings plan account

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas, will celebrate its fifth season of fun in the sun with a colossal birthday bash on Saturday, May 27. The premier water park is searching for talented, young local singers ages 10 to 17 to perform at the event and compete for the first prize of $1,000 towards a college savings plan account.

To enter the competition, kids must submit a video of themselves singing a cappella or to a track to wetnwildlasvegas.com/events/idol-competition to during the submission period from now through Tuesday, May 2. No submissions will be accepted after 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 2. Please note, the competition is for individual singers only and no duo or group video submissions will be accepted.

Video submission rules:

· Must be no longer than 4 minutes

· Must not contain nudity or inappropriate language

· Must be submitted in .MOV format

· Must be well lit and able to clearly depict participant in video

· Must be one single participant in video

Once the video submission period closes, Wet’n’Wild will select the top 20 finalists from the accepted video submissions and post their entrant video on the Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas YouTube page. A voting period will be held from Thursday, May 4 to Monday, May 15 to determine the top 10 finalists. Voting closes at 4 p.m. PDT on May 15. The top 10 videos with the most likes on the Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas YouTube page will advance to the live final competition on Saturday, May 27.

Immediately following the live competition, first and second prize winners will be decided by a panel of judges at the Red Rock Bay wave pool stage.

First Prize:

1. $1,000 toward a college savings plan account

2. Four (4) Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas VIP Season Passes valued at $144.99 each

Second Prize Runner Up:

1. Tablet valued at up to $200

2. Two (2) Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas Gold Season Passes valued at $104.99 each

Other fun-filled activities at Wet’n’Wild’s birthday celebration will include birthday cake, massive giveaways, a DJ playing top hits and much more.

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas is now open for operations through Sunday, Oct. 1. Wet‘n’Wild is located at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road near I-215 and Sunset Road. For information call 702-979-1600 or visit www.wetnwildlasvegas.com to purchase a Season Pass.