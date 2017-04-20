I Am Heath Ledger: A Special Cinema Event

By Nikki Artale

I am Heath Ledger is an intimate look at the life of Heath Ledger through the lens of his own camera. It is a love letter to him from his family and friends. The film features archival footage, interviews, his life, his work and as a gifted actor.

Keith Ledger won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in “The Dark Knight” in 2008 and also won a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor. The movie is a thrilling crime saga and Heath plays the role of The Joker and is makeup is both ghoulish and scary. The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards.

One of my favorite movies was Brokeback Mountain, the story of two young men, Jack Twist and Ennis Del Mar who get a job on Brokeback Mountain as sheep herders. It is a story of forbidden love and years of struggle in their relationship until tragedy strikes. This is a must see movie.

The film will be released by Fathom Events in Las Vegas on May 3 at the Village Square 18, Century 16 South Point Hotel and Century16 Santa Fe Station at 7:30 pm. Following the documentary there will be an exclusive segment featuring interviews with Heath Ledgers family and friends. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com

Fathom Events launched in 2002 and emerged as the leader in the event Cinema Industry as the 15th largest US distributor in 2015. They have brought live and pre-recorded events to more than 800 movie theaters, including AMC Regal Theaters, Cinemark and performing arts centers.

I highly encourage everyone to go see this special film.

Nikki Artale

