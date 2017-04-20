The D Casino Hotel holds its first successful Miss D Bunny Hunt

he D Casino Hotel has held many sexy, cool and fun events throughout the years, and last weekend was no different. How else would Vegas’ hottest playground celebrate Easter? The D had an “eggs-celent” idea to host the sexiest bunny hunt we’ve ever seen! 22 gorgeous girls shook their tails and wiggled their way in front of a large crowd in hopes of being crowned with the inaugural Miss D Bunny title. Decked out in red hot bunny ears and high heels, the girls bounced their way throughout the property taking photos with guests in front of the D’s iconic photo spots. D Casino Owner, Derek Stevens, and his wife, Nicole, joined the judging panel which also featured Kingdom actor, Mac Brandt. The votes were close, but in the end, Chelsea Dawn, won the Miss D Bunny Title by a “hare!” Easter 2017 will definitely be one to be remembered!