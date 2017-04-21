Girl Nation, a Girl’s Empowerment Movement, Holds Workshop for Middle School-Aged Girls on April 23

Girl Nation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering a generation of girls to embrace their extraordinary self, hosts What I Wish I Knew Going Into High School on Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. The workshop is open to eighth grade girls and is specially designed to help transition them through the challenges of high school. The workshop is at Belly Bliss, 5761 S. Fort Apache Road. Registration is $150 per person and is available online at itsgirlnation.com/calendar.

What I Wish I Knew going into High School includes activities that address self-worth, leadership, the importance of healthy eating and body image, kindness, and gratitude exercises along with meditation and yoga, culminating with a balloon release that symbolizes eliminating negativity and celebrating the journey ahead. It also features a two-hour peer panel, made up of four high school students who are Girl Nation ambassadors. Representing the freshmen through senior year experience, these young women will talk to the girls about their experiences in high school and Dr. Carli Snyder will moderate the discussion.

Dr. Snyder, a board certified clinical psychologist who specializes in young women’s health issues, founded Girl Nation to provide girls a safe place to be empowered and have a voice. Dr. Snyder developed Girl Nation’s programs, ongoing workshops designed for girls in second through eighth grade, that build a foundation for young girls so they can develop healthy relationships with other girls and become confident leaders in their community. All workshops include discussion and activities centered on the organization’s pillars: Be Unique, Friendship, Mind & Body, Nutrition, Self Love, Acts of Kindness and Dance.

“Studies show that the average girl’s self-esteem peaks at age nine and then plummets, increasing the risk for depression, anxiety, and eating disorders, among other issues,” says Dr. Snyder. “Although there are no short cuts to developing one’s self-esteem, it is critical to start planting seeds in elementary and middle school so girls are better equipped and prepared to handle the stress and challenges of high school. Girl Nation workshops teach young girls the tools to develop self-confidence.”

Girl Nation’s mission is to create a generation of confident, intelligent, fearless, and kind young women who dream big. A 501-C (3) pending established in 2015, Girl Nation offers workshops for girls in elementary and middle school designed to help them become passionate and intelligent leaders. Through discussion and interactive activities, Girl Nation programming aims to transform self-doubt into love and help girls develop strong relationships with one another and themselves thereby decreasing the risk of depression, anxiety, and eating disorders.

Girl Nation’s single day and weekend-long workshops are available for school presentations and private clubs upon request. To learn more about Girl Nation, please visit www.itsgirlnation.com or connect with them on Facebook or Instagram.