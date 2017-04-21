Girl Nation Selects Forté PR as its Agency of Record

Girl Nation, a Las Vegas based nonprofit dedicated to empowering a generation of girls to look within and embrace their extraordinary self, has selected Forté PR as its public relations agency of record. Forté PR will provide traditional public relations services and create a strategic campaign to expand Girl Nation’s ability to reach pre-teen and teenage girls throughout Las Vegas and Henderson.

Working closely with Dr. Carli Snyder, Girl Nation’s founder who is a board certified clinical psychologist in Las Vegas specializing in young women’s issues, Forté PR will raise awareness of Girl Nation’s single day and weekend workshops for elementary and middle school aged girls. Forté PR will also communicate the organization’s pillars: Be Unique, Friendship, Mind & Body, Nutrition, Self Love, Acts of Kindness, and Dance.

“We are living in an epidemic of self-doubt where unrealistic expectations of young women are at an all-time high given the influence of social media,” says Dr. Snyder. “When girls have strong relationships with one another their risk for depression, anxiety, and developing an eating disorder drops. But girls must first learn how to have a healthy relationship with themselves. At Girl Nation, we are working to transform doubt into self-love. We are helping Las Vegas’ girls to become passionate and intelligent leaders.”

Girl Nation workshops launched in late 2015. Along with discussion and guest speakers, workshops include fun, interactive activities like gratitude exercises, yoga, and meditation, among others that help to guide girls through today’s complicated world and embrace individuality and self-worth.

“We selected Forté PR because of their track record working with women’s specific non-profit organizations like the HERA Women’s Cancer Foundation and Smiles for Survivors,” added Snyder. “Stephanie Forte and her team understand the challenges that face non-profits. Forté PR will help Girl Nation evolve and improve the lives of girls in the Las Vegas Valley and beyond.”

Established in 2015, Girl Nation’s mission is to create a generation of confident, intelligent, fearless, and kind young women who dream big. A 501-C (3) pending, Girl Nation offers workshops for girls in elementary and middle school. Girl Nation’s single day and weekend-long workshops are available for school presentations and private clubs upon request. To learn more about Girl Nation, visit www.itsgirlnation.com or connect with them on Facebook or Instagram.

Forté PR is a brand communications agency offering PR, social media, content development, special event and consulting services. For over a decade, Forté has worked with leading brands in the health, fitness, active lifestyle, tourism, beverage and non-profit markets. Forté PR is located in downtown Las Vegas, where art, technology and the entrepreneurial spirit reign. Our team includes connectors, creators, writers and organizers who are driven in their work and passionate about their play, the environment and building community. For more information, visit www.forteprlv.com or connect with Forté PR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.