Meet The HGTV Stars Of Flip Or Flop Vegas at a Designers Showcase On Saturday, April 22

Put Some Spring into Your Design this weekend with a Designers Showcase at Tivoli Village featuring HGTV Stars of the New Hit Show, Flip or Flop Vegas!

Join them for the Designers Showcase Event at Tivoli Village on Saturday, April 22 at the picturesque Piazza located next to Restoration Hardware from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and meet Bristol & Aubrey Marunde, stars of the new hit HGTV Show, Flip or Flop Vegas.

Fresh off their season premiere of HGTV’s newest flip series, the hosts are the perfect local style and design team when it comes to flipping Sin City and finding inspiration for their flips with the vast array of Tivoli Village stores that include Restoration Hardware, Cherry Hills Market, Ninush, The Shade Store, Cork & Thorn, River North, d’annata, Diamanti, Gypsy05, and Markie Char.

Bristol and Aubrey are looking forward to sharing their design tips and participating in an exclusive audience Q&A session followed by a meet and greet with photo opportunities from 11am-2pm on this day.

The first 200 guests will receive a COMPLIMENTARY $10 gift card* to a Tivoli Village Restaurant and there will be raffled prizes throughout the day from participating retailers.

*some exclusions apply