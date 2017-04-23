Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and Howie Dorough spotted at Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and Howie Dorough enjoyed Easter Sunday brunch with their families at the sweetest spot on the strip, Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Fashion Show. The kids enjoyed some of Sugar Factory’s signature items including chocolate milkshakes, root beer floats, while the parents sipped on the sunshine tea goblet, energy beer goblet, and mimosas. The families loved the restaurant and talked about how the vibe and sweets made their kids day. As a parting gift, the kids received a goody bag filled with an assortment of candy including sour jacks and gummy bears, flip flops, alphabet letters, worms, whales, and butterflies. What a great way to spend Easter!