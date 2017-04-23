Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani spotted at Shake Shack

Outside of being in New York City, not sure you can get more New York than this…

Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani having lunch at Shake Shack at New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

Go west, ShackBurger, go west! On Dec. 29, 2014, Shake Shack opened its doors on the famed Las Vegas Strip, just across the Brooklyn Bridge in MGM’s New York-New York Hotel. Situated right next to Las Vegas’s first community green space, The Park, its first West Coast Shack reflects the over-the-top attitude of Vegas while staying true to our roots in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park. They go all in with an expanded beer and wine menu, a special concrete featuring goodies from local bakery Gimme Some Sugar, and the colossal, everything-but-the-kitchen-sink Shackapalooza dessert. Always bet on Shack!