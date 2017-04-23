Kylie Jenner Continues Grand Opening Celebration of Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Fashion Show

On Saturday night, Kylie Jenner continued the grand opening celebration of Sugar Factory Las Vegas. Kylie arrived with her crew wearing a pastel blue, grey and white form fitting dress with pastel blue strappy sandals.

As soon as Kylie arrived she hit the red carpet but before she could finish her photos animal rights activists began protesting in the crowd. As the carpet walk was cut short, Kylie headed straight upstairs to the Chocolate Lounge and whimsical candyland for interviews and photos on the carousel.

“This has become one of my second homes, it’s so much fun! I love it here, “Kylie said about Sugar Factory. She took selfies with screaming fans before heading to the candy shop to pick up some treats and take fun photos with the non-alcoholic lollipop passion goblet and gummy bears. Kylie also stopped to sign a picture of herself that was hanging on wall in the candy shop.

Kylie and her friends left the party around 9:30 p.m. taking rainbow sliders, assorted gum balls, caramel Sugar Daddy insane milkshakes, non-alcoholic ocean blue and passion punch goblets for the ride home on a private jet.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello