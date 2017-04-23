Life Time Athletic Green Valley Lets the Dogs out for 5k Fun Run

Life Time Athletic Green Valley, located at 121 Carnegie St. in Henderson, recently let the dogs out on during its spring Puppy Power 5K, a complimentary fun run for members, nonmembers and their furry friends.

Dozens of guests walked or ran alongside their four-legged friends on a course that began at Life Time and wrapped around the club grounds. Following the run, which was hosted by the Life Time Run Club, guests refueled on a spread of healthy snacks, while their pets lapped up pumpkin-flavored “puppucinos” and water bowls.