Life Time Athletic Green Valley To Dodge, Duck And Drink With Dodgeball Tournament on May 6

Life Athletic Green Valley, located at 121 Carnegie St. in Henderson, will host the “Dodge, Dive and Drafts” dodgeball tournament, from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Dozens of teams of five to eight players will face off against each other in a double elimination tournament after which players can quench their thirst with Wasatch and Squatters beer. Following the competition, attendees will refuel on a bratwurst and potato salad.

Registration is priced at $299 per team, and includes two guaranteed games, team t-shirts, food, beer and a personalized beer mug. Teams must register by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 to participate in the tournament. Brackets and game schedules will be released on Saturday, April 29.

This tournament is open to both members and nonmembers of Life Time Athletic. Players must be at least 18 years old to participate in the event and at least 21 years old to indulge in some ice cold brews.

Registration can be completed in person at the Activity Center. Only one player is required to be present at the time of registration. The full $299 is due at the time of sign up, andt-shirt orders will be completed via email correspondence once registration and payment is processed. Any questions can be emailed to tournament director, Mary Zedella at MZedella@lifetimefitness.com.

