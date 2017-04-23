Magician Mat Franco Invites Nellis Air Force Base Youth Center To Experience Magic Reinvented Nightly

In celebration of Month of the Military Child, magician Mat Franco invited a group of youth from the Nellis Air Force Base Youth Center to experience a thrilling performance of MAT FRANCO – MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY at The LINQ Hotel & Casino on April 22. Following the awe-inspiring matinee performance, the group was treated to a special meet and greet with the young magician onstage. In recognition of the nationwide initiative, military service members can celebrate their loved ones by taking advantage of a special discount of $35 off select seats to experience MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY through the end of April by using code 35MIL when purchasing tickets online, by phone or at the LINQ Theater box office with valid proof of service.

Mat Franco takes the stage in MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY at The LINQ Hotel & Casino with a fun and feel-good twist on magic that defies all expectations. Fresh from his triumphant win on America’s Got Talent and his follow up primetime special, Mat Franco’s Got Magic on NBC in 2015, Mat presents an unparalleled production and innovative approach to magic-making that’s driven by his passion and imagination. With his signature brand of breezy humor, Mat mixes his amazingly inventive and stunning magic with crowd-guided improv, creating a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that’s unique and unforgettable to each audience. For tickets and more information, visit MatFranco.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @MagicReinvented.

Photo: Courtesy of MAT FRANCO – MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY