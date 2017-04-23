Nevada Champions Crowned at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Male and Female Winners Move on to the 101st Annual Coney Island Event this July

Champions were crowned today at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in the 20th annual qualifying competition for the 101st Annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, NY.

Rich LeFevre, a resident of Henderson, and Michelle Lesco each earned the title of “Nevada Hot Dog Eating Champion” securing a spot to compete in the legendary Coney Island competition on July 4. During the ten-minute challenge, LeFevre earned top male honors, finishing 30 hot dogs while Lesco won the female division, eating 29 hot dogs.

The Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest has occurred each July 4 in Coney Island, N.Y. since 1916, the year Nathan Handwerker opened the legendary restaurant.

Major League Eating, the governing body of all stomach-centric sports, sanctions the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Circuit and ensures the contests are judged professionally and safety standards are upheld at each event.