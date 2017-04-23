Skyler Samuels Celebrates Her Birthday at TAO Saturday

Saturday afternoon at TAO Beach in The Venetian, “Wizards of Waverly Place” star Skyler Samuels celebrated her recent birthday. Joined by three girlfriends, the group took in the party from a daybed where Samuels was surprised with a birthday presentation from the TAO Beach staff. The actress later posted a video on Instagram of her sipping champagne with the caption “Thanks for the birthday bash @TaoLasVegas.” The celebrations continued into the night as the group headed to TAO Nightclub where they partied at a VIP booth as Eric Dlux manned the decks.

Wizards of Waverly Place was an American fantasy teen sitcom which ran from Oct. 12, 2007 to Jan. 6, 2012 on Disney Channel. Its series finale averaged nearly 10 million viewers (live and total views on same day), which made that episode the most-watched series finale in Disney Channel’s history.