The Heart Of Education Awards to Honor Outstanding Teachers at The Smith Center on April 29

Stage-and-screen star Erich Bergen to emcee special evening

Following a successful inaugural event in 2016, the finalists for the 2017 Heart of Education Awards will be honored at a red-carpet ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. This second-annual awards event, powered by The Rogers Foundation, celebrates Clark County School District teachers who go above and beyond for their students.

This invitation-only event will recognize 20 award recipients, with each receiving a cash gift of $5,000. Each winner’s school will also receive a $1,000 donation benefitting a program of the teacher’s choice. In addition, the Las Vegas Review-Journal will announce four recipients of the People’s Choice Award, with winners given $2,500 each.

Emceed by stage-and-screen actor Erich Bergen — best known for starring in the film “Jersey Boys” and his role in CBS hit “Madam Secretary” — the event will offer hardworking teachers an evening of celebration and entertainment.

“The community response this year has surpassed even the inaugural event’s success, which leaves no doubt that our local teachers are having a profound impact on our kids and the community,” said Myron Martin, Smith Center president and CEO. “Clark County educators devote endless time and we are proud to turn our spotlight on these great educators.”

This awards event was inspired by an education-focused program created by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., and was made possible by a long-term commitment from The Rogers Foundation.

Heart of Education Awards finalists are selected through a multi-tier process. After nominations closed on Jan. 31, 2017, nominated teachers were invited to share personal accounts of how their efforts have impacted their students and schools. All applications were reviewed by community leaders, education experts, sponsors and The Smith Center staff.

“We at The Rogers Foundation are moved by the opportunity to acknowledge the extraordinary dedication and passion of our Clark County school teachers,” said Beverly Rogers, chairman of The Rogers Foundation board. “They deserve to know the praise of their peers, their students, and the parents of students; they have more than earned the right to stand in the spotlight; they merit the title ‘heart of education.’ We expect the nomination process, as well as the ceremony, to have an impact on our school district that will expand exponentially each year as we thank the people who prepare our next generation — and as a much-needed by-product — more of the finest teachers in the nation will look to Clark County as a place to bring their talents.”

Major supporters of The Heart of Education Awards include: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nevada State Bank, PRG, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, High Roller Las Vegas, Tenors of Rock, Cirque du Soleil, Plaza Hotel and Casino, SeaQuest Interactive Aquariums, Switchand Brooklyn Bowl.

Community supporters of the event include: NV Energy, Silverton Casino, Findlay Chevrolet, Galleria at Sunset, Stitched, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, Pandora, Dignity Health, Western Governors University, MGM Resorts International, South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa, AEG LIVE, Ethel M Chocolates, Creel Printing, Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant, Sambalatte and Lightning Bug Candle Company.

A list of the 2017 Heart of Education finalists can be viewed at www.theheartofeducation.org.