Smacktalk Sports Expands onto TV

Hosting Launch Party at Bubby’s University

By Informer Staff

Smacktalk Sports, the popular sports talk radio show, is expanding into television with a new half-hour program airing every Saturday and Monday at 7:30 a.m. on The Action Channel.

The Action Channel can be seen in Las Vegas over-the-air on 34.1, 14 and 1014 on Cox, 32 on Dish and 34 on DirecTV.

The new show will feature the top sports news for the week, discussed and dissected by hosts Tony Gaglione, Shawn Adams and Joe Buda.

Smacktalk Sports TV will also feature interviews with sports related news makers.

“Smacktalk Sports began airing our radio show on am 720 KDWN in June 2016,” Buda, chief operating officer and co-host, stated. “We are excited to take this next step with The Action Channel.”

According to Buda, the goal of the show is to bring the excitement and energy of the radio program to a new medium.

“With the rising popularity of our radio show, moving on to television was a no brainer,” Buda remarked. “There’s a lot that we do on the radio show that will blend perfectly with television.”

“As part of the launch of our new program, we are hosting an event at Bubby’s University on Tuesday, April 25 starting at 7 p.m.,” Buda added.

The launch party will feature an assortment of free food, drink specials, activities and prizes.

The prizes and giveaways include Human Nature Jukebox tickets, Las Vegas 51s tickets and passes to Lock Down escape room experience.

For more information on the Smacktalk Sports TV show launch party, please visit the Facebook event page here: Smacktalk Sports TV Show Launch Party.

Bubby’s University is located at 4570 S. Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV 89147.

We hope to see you there!