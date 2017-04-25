Aaron McMorran leads two divisions in latest Bullring points standings

No driver has been hotter at The Bullring than Aaron McMorran this season, and the Las Vegas driver leads two divisions after three weekends of racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway short track.

McMorran, the 2015 NASCAR Bombers track champion, won Bombers and NASCAR Grand American Modifieds races on Saturday night and stands atop both divisions’ points standings heading into Gaming Industry Night on May 6. The 20-time Bullring race winner leads Ivins, Utah, police officer Nick Nuccitelli 109-80 in the NASCAR Bombers standings and holds a 48-46 advantage over Doug Hamm in the NASCAR Grand American Modifieds division.

McMorran won The Bullring’s Modifieds track championship in 2006 and is looking to make history by becoming the first driver to win two division titles in the same year since the track was re-designed in 2000. He stands 20th on the 3/8-mile paved oval’s all-time wins list.

Saturday night victories by Ron Reed (USLCI Thunder Cars) and James Brazzeal (Skid Plate Cars) moved them atop their class’ respective standings – Brazzeal is tied with Robert Smotherman – while Tyler Fabozzi (USLCI Legends), Camden Larsen (USLCI Bandolero Outlaws) and Braden Connor (USLCI Bandolero Bandits) maintained their No. 1 rankings. The NASCAR Super Late Models and Super Stocks did not run on Saturday, so those class’ points did not change.

Drivers will earn points through Championship Night on Oct. 7, when the track champions will be crowned. More information about points distributions is available in the 2017 Bullring Rule Book.

Points standings for The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Through April 22 races)

NASCAR Super Late Models

1. Peyton Saxton 75; 2. Justin Johnson 68; 3. Scott Gafforini 54; 4. Stan Mullis 51; 5. (tie) Warren Knipper and Tyler Fabozzi 46; 7. Kayli Barker 37; 8. David Anderson 35; 9. Jay Beasley 25; 10. (tie) Chris Trickle, Steve Anderson and Cole Cabrera 20; 13. Gary Clift 18; 14. Noah Gragson 11.

NASCAR Super Stocks

1. (tie) Court Connell and Steve Smith 54; 3. Johnny Spilotro 49; 4. Robert Negrete 41; 5. Mason Sargent 39; 6. Dylin Smotherman 31; 7. Matt Larsen 22; 8. Donnie Larson 15; 9. Scott Larsen 14; 10. Vince Bianchi 13; 11. Justin Kiser 5.

NASCAR Bombers

1. Aaron McMorran 109; 2. Nick Nuccitelli 80; 3. Kyle Jacks 77; 4. Sam Jacks 73; 5. Mark Skinner 58; 6. Jim Merlino 56; 7. Anthony Mann 52; 8. Kirk Hance 50; 9. Adam Simon 46; 10. Martin Sullins 43; 11. Bradley Thompson 38; 12. Pete Meyer 37; 13. Zachery Nicholls 34; 14. Steve Danko 31; 15. Jason Merlino 28; 16. J.J. Nunn 27; 17. James Menasco 19; 18. (tie) Carl Duryee and Savannah Ertl 10; 20. (tie) Bob Rynda and Carl Scherkenbach 9; 22. Gary Griffiths Jr. 8; 23. Cody Maserang 7; 24. (tie) Billy Hern and Scott Bradbury 5.

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds

1. Aaron McMorran 48; 2. Doug Hamm 46; 3. Cameron Morga 41; 4. (tie) Scott Osborne and Brian Reed 37; 6. Pat Petrie 28; 7. Tom Pfundstein 26.

USLCI Legend Cars

1. Tyler Fabozzi 76; 2. Michael Todd Glazier 51; 3. Cody Dempster 45; 4. T.J. Clark 44; 5. Brian Williams 42; 6. Robert Gayton 38; 7. Payton Garofalo 37; 8. Dylan Fabozzi 34; 9. (tie) Gary Scheurell and Kaden Honeycutt 30; 11. (tie) Matt Cunningham and Sam Mayer 26; 13. Gus Dean 23; 14. Jace Jones 22; 15. (tie) Michael Anderson, Noah Korner and Robbie Czub 21; 18. Gary Wegener 20; 19. Darrell Stewart 19; 20. D.J. Canipe 18; 21. (tie) Devin Lane, Michael Dabney and Brady Fox-Rhode 16; 24. Cody Winchel 14; 25. (tie) Brian Lane and Ben Vanhelden 13; 27. (tie) Terry Sykes, Bruce Silver and Eddie Garone 11; 30. (tie) Donna Gunther, Randy Beddow and Chris Semler 9; 33. Daniel Whitley 8; 34. Andy Hulcy 6; 35. (tie) Jeremy Doss, Michael Sauer and John Copeland 5.

USLCI Thunder Cars

1. Ron Reed 72; 2. Darin Callaway 59; 3. Doug Germano 57; 4. Ed Hohman 50.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws

1. Camden Larsen 71; 2. R.J. Smotherman 56; 3. Jaron Giannini 54; 4. Kaden Crouch 44; 5. Dezel West 40; 6. Matthew Cunningham Jr. 33; 7. (tie) Cody Brown and Tia Guy 29; 9. Cameron Guy 24; 10. Ethan Deguevara 21; 11. Kyle Keller 16.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits

1. Braden Connor 63; 2. Sabastian Lafia 55; 3. Landon Gresser 51; 4. Cody Kiemele 50; 5. Amilleo Thomson 47; 6. Tuscan Nuccitelli 37; 7. Eliana Danko 28; 8. Branch Danko 26.

Skid Plate Cars

1. (tie) James Brazzeal and Robert Smotherman 38; 3. (tie) Billy Paddack Jr. and Jeff Bargerhuff 30; 5. Matthew Paddack Jr. 17; 6. Cindy Clark 16; 7. (tie) Travis Wood and Scott Stockwell 15; 9. Ben Williams 14; 10. Billy Paddack Sr. 13; 11. (tie) Nick Nuccitelli and Don Williams 12.