Brady Celebrates 70 Years Launching a new tagline: Honestly Better

To mark Brady’s 70th anniversary, a revamped logo and new tagline, “Honestly Better,” are also debuting. The new tagline is the result of intense industry evaluation.

“We wanted to emphasize why customers do business with us,” third-generation family company owner Travis Brady, the company’s president and CEO, said. “We provide a fresh approach and valuable solutions. The new tagline is not only a reflection of who we are but a continuous challenge to be honestly better in everything we do.”

Accompanying this new branding platform is a fresh take on the Brady logo.

“We did not want to diminish the brand equity built in the former logo but wanted to modernize the look,” Brady added.

The company, which Feurman Brady started in 1947 as City Janitorial Supply, became Brady Industries in 1974 when Bill Brady took charge with 11 employees. Today, Travis Brady, Ryan Banks (Michelle Brady), Kevin Brady and Tyler Brady run the family company, which has grown to 15 branches and 320-plus employees.

In 2000, Brady Linen was formed to meet Las Vegas’s growing laundry service needs. After great global success, Brady Linen Services and AC Linen Supply merged in 2014 to form a national hospitality laundry company, with Eric Brady as co-CEO.

Brady has since seen tremendous growth in geography and markets. In 1999, the company’s second branch opened in Salt Lake City. Today, Brady is in eight states, including its first East Coast location in Washington, D.C., and the newly opened Los Angeles branch. This expansive presence led to the recent creation of a national accounts division to better service Brady’s multilocation customers. This new division will work closely with Strategic Market Alliance (SMA), the national cooperative in which Brady is a member-owner.

Along with territory expansion, Brady has branched out from janitorial supplies, including equipment, laundry, warewash, service and food service divisions.

Brady has been pioneering the way products and solutions are delivered to facility and foodservice professionals for 70 years. At the heart of Brady’s operation is a community-minded culture driven by a workforce of more than 320 employees in 15 locations throughout Arizona, California, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Texas, including its original Las Vegas headquarters.

Brady’s unique partnership approach provides integrated customer support, expertise, technical support and service across a full spectrum of customer needs, including extensive facility offerings, complete dish machine and laundry machine service, equipment sales, rentals and service and foodservice supplies. Brady provides these specialized solutions for customers in key commercial market segments, including hospitality, education, healthcare, government, building service contractors and more.

For additional information, call 800-293-4698 or visit www.bradyindustries.com.