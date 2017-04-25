UNLV Rebels Sign NCAA D1 Defenseman Jake Kearley for 2017-2018 Season

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Rebel Hockey Club (UNLV Rebel Hockey Club) announced on April 24 that the team has signed defenseman Jake Kearley from the University of Vermont of the NCCA Division 1 for the 2017-2018 campaign season.

“Jake Kearley is a big, skilled defenseman who has the ability to change the overall culture of our program,” said Rebel Hockey’s General Manager, Zee Khan “He has experience playing at the highest levels of hockey, including NCAA D1, and will introduce a caliber of hockey to UNLV that we haven’t seen before.”

Kearley will finish the 2017 school year in Burlington, Vermont before transferring to the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

The 6-foot 3-inch, 239-pound native of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada appeared in nine games with the Catamounts during the 2015-2016 season, where he registered one point and four penalty minutes.

“With Jake’s unique mix of size and offensive skill, he has the tools to be a top player in the ACHA,” said Khan.

The UNLV Men’s Ice Hockey team is the leading organization at UNLV Club Sports. Year after year, the club is recognized for its ability to exceed and push other club sports organizations to raise their own profile, becoming the model organization for success within club sports at UNLV. As of the 2017-2018 season, UNLV Rebel Hockey Club will compete in ACHA Division 1. More information is available www.rebelhockey.com.