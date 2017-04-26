Celebrate National Pretzel Day today, April 26, with tasty Pretzel Crisps treats

To celebrate the delicious occasion, Snack Factory put together a full day menu featuring its signature Pretzel Crisps, the world’s first – and the original – pretzel-shaped cracker! The tasty recipes below will give pretzel lovers their non-stop fill throughout the holiday!

Breakfast Snack Attack

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Ingredients:

Everything Pretzel Crisps

Cabot Everything Bagel Cheddar Cheese

Egg (Cooked)

Bacon

Lettuce

Directions:

Heat bacon in a frying pan (or griddle) and then cook egg over easy/medium. Place Cabot Everything Bagel Cheddar cheese, a small piece of cooked egg, bacon and lettuce on top of Everything Pretzel Crisps®. Stack two layers like this for a filling and delicious breakfast sandwich snack!

Pretzel Crisps Deli Sandwich

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Ingredients:

Honey Mustard & Onion Pretzel Crisps

Deli Lunch Meat

Cheese

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Directions:

Top a Honey Mustard & Onion Pretzel Crisps with your favorite deli lunch meat, a small slice of cheese, mustard and mayo. Then top with another Pretzel Crisps and enjoy!

Spinach Salad with Gluten Free Pretzel Crisps® Minis

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 Bag Gluten Free Original Pretzel Crisps Minis

1 Package Fresh Spinach Mix

1/2 Cup Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Assortment of Fresh Berries

Salad Dressing of Choice

Directions:

Mix spinach, fresh berries, bleu cheese crumbles and Gluten Free Original Pretzel Crisps Minis together in a bowl. Top with the salad dressing of your choice and enjoy.

Lamb Pretzel Crisps Sliders

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Ingredients:

Sriracha & Lime Pretzel Crisps

Ground Lamb

Tomato

Lettuce

Cheese

Condiment of choice

Directions:

Prepare mini sliders using the ground meat. Place it between two Sriracha & Lime Pretzel Crisps and add lettuce, tomato, cheese and your condiment of choice. If you like it spicy, try sriracha. If you like it mild, the possibilities are endless!

Marshmallow Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites

Prep Time: 35 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar + 1/4 cup water

1 packet unflavored gelatin +1/3 cup cold water

Gluten Free Pretzel Crisps Minis, Salted Caramel or Regular

Peanut butter

Chocolate fudge topping for sundaes

Directions: