Celebrate National Pretzel Day today, April 26, with tasty Pretzel Crisps treats
To celebrate the delicious occasion, Snack Factory put together a full day menu featuring its signature Pretzel Crisps, the world’s first – and the original – pretzel-shaped cracker! The tasty recipes below will give pretzel lovers their non-stop fill throughout the holiday!
- Breakfast: Breakfast Snack Attack
- Lunch: Pretzel Crisps Deli Sandwich
- Dinner: Spinach Salad with Gluten Free Pretzel Crisps Minis & Lamb Pretzel Crisps Sliders
- Dessert: Marshmallow Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Ingredients:
- Everything Pretzel Crisps
- Cabot Everything Bagel Cheddar Cheese
- Egg (Cooked)
- Bacon
- Lettuce
Directions:
- Heat bacon in a frying pan (or griddle) and then cook egg over easy/medium.
- Place Cabot Everything Bagel Cheddar cheese, a small piece of cooked egg, bacon and lettuce on top of Everything Pretzel Crisps®.
- Stack two layers like this for a filling and delicious breakfast sandwich snack!
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Ingredients:
- Honey Mustard & Onion Pretzel Crisps
- Deli Lunch Meat
- Cheese
- Mustard
- Mayonnaise
Directions:
- Top a Honey Mustard & Onion Pretzel Crisps with your favorite deli lunch meat, a small slice of cheese, mustard and mayo.
- Then top with another Pretzel Crisps and enjoy!
Spinach Salad with Gluten Free Pretzel Crisps® Minis
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 Bag Gluten Free Original Pretzel Crisps Minis
- 1 Package Fresh Spinach Mix
- 1/2 Cup Bleu Cheese Crumbles
- Assortment of Fresh Berries
- Salad Dressing of Choice
Directions:
- Mix spinach, fresh berries, bleu cheese crumbles and Gluten Free Original Pretzel Crisps Minis together in a bowl.
- Top with the salad dressing of your choice and enjoy.
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Ingredients:
- Sriracha & Lime Pretzel Crisps
- Ground Lamb
- Tomato
- Lettuce
- Cheese
- Condiment of choice
Directions:
- Prepare mini sliders using the ground meat.
- Place it between two Sriracha & Lime Pretzel Crisps and add lettuce, tomato, cheese and your condiment of choice.
- If you like it spicy, try sriracha. If you like it mild, the possibilities are endless!
Marshmallow Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites
Prep Time: 35 Minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar + 1/4 cup water
- 1 packet unflavored gelatin +1/3 cup cold water
- Gluten Free Pretzel Crisps Minis, Salted Caramel or Regular
- Peanut butter
- Chocolate fudge topping for sundaes
Directions:
- Pour 1/3 cup cold water into mixing bowl. Sprinkle 1 packet gelatin over and allow to absorb.
- Combine the 1/4 cup water with sugar in a pot on stove. Turn to high. Once sugar dissolves, place a candy thermometer in. Once temperature reaches 240 degrees, remove from heat and pour into gelatin mixture. Mix on low for a few minutes, then turn to high. Beat until thickened and firm. A soft peak should form.
- Fill a plastic gallon storage bag with marshmallow. Cut the tip off, then pipe onto Pretzel Crisps®. Dip finger in gluten free flour or cornstarch, then press into each marshmallow mound to create a cavity. Allow marshmallow to firm up a bit.
- Tip: Once marshmallow is whipped up and ready to pipe, keep in a heat safe bowl while piping and working. Should marshmallow firm up too much to work with, heat in microwave for 10 seconds, or until just softened. Don’t microwave too much, and also be careful not to attempt piping it when it is too soft.
- Heat peanut butter in microwave for about 10 seconds. Scoop into sandwich bag and snip the corner off. Pipe into cavities. Allow to cool.
- Heat fudge according to directions on jar, then pipe on top of peanut butter.