It is National Pretzel Day on April 26, so celebrate!

Beer, baseball and brats—all good things to pair with pretzels and all things that can be found at Umami Burger at SLS Las Vegas. Located just a few blocks north of the Wynn on the Las Vegas Strip, Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book is home to one of the largest pretzels you can find in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, April 26, celebrate National Pretzel Day with the Bavarian Pretzel—named for its savor and size.

Culinary Dropout at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino offers delectable Soft Pretzels with sea salt and Provolone Fondue. With beers such as Sierra Nevada Hop Hunter IPA and and Brooklyn Brewer Lager, the celebration continues!

Ri Ra Las Vegas is offering Hot Ham, Smokey pit ham topped with sautéed whiskey onions, house Guinness mustard and melted, imported Irish cheddar cheese on a toasted pretzel baguette. Try the Whiskey Muscles, Steamed Prince Edward Island mussels served with a white wine and whiskey garlic butter on a pretzel crostini.

Distill and Remedy offers awesome Pretzel Bites, a basket of warm, oven baked mini pretzels s erved with cheddar cheese sauce, house made beer mustard, and honey dijon. Pair it with The Mad Mule, Ketel One Citroen Vodka, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Orange Bitters, and Ginger Beer.