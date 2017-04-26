Over 20,000 in attendance at DLVEC’s two-day Las Rageous music festival

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center held the first annual two-day Las Rageous festival over the weekend. The music extravaganza was headlined by hard rock/heavy metal legends, Godsmack and Avenged Sevenfold. The flawless lineup also included Coheed and Cambria, Breaking Benjamin, Anthrax, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Eagles of Death Metal, Of Mice & Men, All That Remains, The Devil Wears Prada, and Escape the Fate! Over 20,000 fans filled up the venue and watched the bands perform from two different stages. Food trucks, endless bars, and freak show performers were all part of the gig as well. Celebrities in attendance included UFC President, Dana White, and minority owner of Vegas’ NHL team, Gavin Maloof. Dana rocked out in the pit with DLVEC owner, Derek Stevens, before doing something extraordinarily awesome. He offered Godsmack’s lead singer, Sully Erna, a $10,000 donation to the charity of his choice if Godsmack were to perform one extra song. In response, they walked back on stage, picked up their instruments, and did an awesome cover of Joe Walsh’s “Rocky Mountain Way”. The festival’s raging success led Derek Stevens to officially call it the “first annual” Las Rageous! We’re already excited for next year’s lineup!