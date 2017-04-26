United States Bowling Congress Open Championships weekly glance (April 19 – April 25)

Last-minute partners lead Regular Doubles at 2017 USBC Open Championships

Some last-minute lineup shuffling landed Ryan Zagar of Racine, Wisconsin, and Tylor Greene of Davison, Michigan, as partners, and they went on to take the lead in Regular Doubles at the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships.

The two, who were roommates in college and teammates on Junior Team USA, combined for a 1,409 total April 22 at the South Point Bowling Plaza.

Zagar, the Open Singles champion at the 2015 Bowlers Journal Championships presented by USBC, led the doubles run with games of 255, 243 and 234 for a 732 series. He originally was scheduled to bowl doubles with 2013 Regular All-Events champion John Szczerbinski of North Tonawanda, New York, who came down with the flu and was unable to attend.

Greene, a 23-year-old right-hander, contributed games of 244, 179 and 254 for a 677 series.

Greene didn’t hear the news until his flight landed in Las Vegas. Until then, he was expecting to bowl doubles with someone he’d found through the tournament sub board on BOWL.com, since he was the odd man out on the five-player team.

“It’s unbelievable how things worked out,” Greene said. “I knew there was a chance Ryan and I could do something big. We bowled together in college, and we’re great friends. I was really glad when I found out we were going to get the chance to bowl together again.”

Both Zagar, also 23, and Greene doubled in their final frame to surge past Charles Richey of Concord, North Carolina, and Steve Arehart of Chesapeake, Virginia, who previously held the lead in Regular Doubles with 1,385.

Zagar and Greene’s teammates, Chris Drewes of Wichita, Kansas, and Jesse Buss of Belvidere, Illinois, also bowled well in doubles April 22, shooting 668 and 663, respectively, for a 1,331 total, which is just outside the top 10 in Regular Doubles.

Two bowlers celebrate 50 years at USBC Open Championships

Wayne Falcone of Norristown, Pennsylvania, and Duane Carlson of Brandon, Mississippi, became the latest members of the 50-Year Club at the USBC Open Championships.

Falcone, a 72-year-old right-hander, was joined in his march to the lanes at the South Point Bowling Plaza by his brother, Jules, who reached 50 years of tournament participation last year.

It was at the urging of his brother that Wayne Falcone went to his first Open Championships in Cincinnati in 1968. Jules had bowled in Miami the year before and had a great time. The two haven’t missed an event since and now are the only brothers in the 50-Year Club.

Carlson’s appearance was a family affair as well.

Since his two sons never had been to Las Vegas, he decided the Entertainment Capital of the World is where he wanted to celebrate his 50th year on the championship lanes.

Carlson skipped the 2016 tournament to ensure his milestone would come in Las Vegas, also wanting it to coincide with his 75th birthday last December, and that has allowed him to have an extra festive few months.

Wayne Falcone and Carlson each received a plaque, chevron and diamond lapel pin to commemorate their milestones.

On the lanes, Falcone rolled sets of 524 in team, 473 in singles and 470 in doubles for a 1,467 all-events total. In 50 years on the tournament lanes, he has knocked down 81,507 pins for a career average of 183.6.

Carlson rolled sets of 526 in team, 491 in singles and 440 in doubles for a 1,457 all-events total. In 50 tournament appearances, he has knocked down 85,174 pins for a career average of 190.5.

Wilbert Bellamy of New Britain, Connecticut, and Dave Hauber of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, are scheduled to hit the lanes April 25-26, and details will appear in next week’s Weekly Glance.

A look ahead

Two more bowlers are scheduled to celebrate 50 years of USBC Open Championships participation this week at the South Point Bowling Plaza.

Paul Portsche of Lincoln, Nebraska, will make his milestone march to the lanes April 27, while world-renowned bowling writer and historian, Jake “JR” Schmidt of Park Ridge, Illinois, will make his 50th tournament appearance April 29.

There are 23 bowlers scheduled to reach five decades of participation during the 2017 tournament.

For more information on the Open Championships, visit BOWL.com/OpenChamp.

2017 USBC OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

South Point Bowling Plaza, Las Vegas

(Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall)

As of April 25, 2017

REGULAR DIVISION

Team

(Combined averages of 1,046 and above)

1, Team NABR, Fairport, N.Y., (Adam Barta, Anthony Pepe, Mike Rose Jr., Scott Pohl, Brian Waliczek), 3,266. 2, HoF Silver Lanes 1, New Hartford, Conn., 3,239. 3, Kruse’s Pro Shop, Fargo, N.D., 3,198. 4, TJ’s Pro Shop, Beaver Dam, Wis., 3,191. 5, Supreme Deck, Grand Haven, Mich., 3,174. 6, ND Storm, Glenburn, N.D., 3,161. 7, Classic Lanes Raisins, Milwaukee, 3,158. 8, SIR 1, Tafton, Pa., 3,148. 9, KEI, Warren, Mich., 3,136. 10, Sunnybrook Lanes, Clinton Township, Mich., 3,110.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 419 and above)

1, Ryan Zagar, Racine, Wis./Tylor Greene, Davison, Mich., 1,409. 2, Charles Richey, Concord, N.C./Steve Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,385. 3, Michael Kubacki Sr., Griffith, Ind./Sammy Krucek, Hammond, Ind., 1,369. 4(tie), Jonathan Schalow, Evansville, Wis./Chad Svendsen, Monroe, Wis., Chris Hans, Battleboro, N.C./Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., and Doug Hayes, Clarksville, Tenn./Jimmy Cook II, Indianapolis, 1,365. 7, David Labinski, South Milwaukee, Wis./Steven Brinkman, Sussex, Wis., 1,362. 8(tie), Darin Craine, Flint, Mich./Robert Leser, Fenton, Mich., and Trevor Yonan, Sheboygan, Wis./Rob Warren, Antigo, Wis., 1,342. 10, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Casey Maxted, Gillette, Wyo., 1,336.

Singles

(Averages of 210 and above)

1(tie), Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., and Steve De Kerf Jr., Sheboygan Falls, Wis., 802. 3, Adam Barta, Girard, Ohio, 776. 4, Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 770. 5, Tony Buck, Rockford, Mich., 768. 6, Rick Knickerbocker, Sacramento, Calif., 758. 7(tie), Brian Waliczek, Frankenmuth, Mich., and Christopher Hester, Louisville, Ky., 743. 9, Ronnie Sparks Jr., Clinton Township, Mich., 742. 10, Sean Corbett, San Antonio, 739.

All-Events

(Averages of 210 and above)

1, Jacob Boresch, Kenosha, Wis., 2,122. 2, Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 2,105. 3, Shawn Naumann, Orlando, Fla., 2,053. 4, Brian Waliczek, Frankenmuth, Mich., 2,051, 5, Ryne Greenwood, Kenosha, Wis., 2,045. 6, Adam Barta, Girard, Ohio, 2,040. 7, Sammy Krucek, Hammond, Ind., 2,035. 8, Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 2,031. 9(tie), Geoffrey Young, Keller, Texas, and Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 2,028.

Team All-Events

(Combined all-events totals of all five team members)

1, Vanilla Salsa (Shawn Naumann, David O’Sullivan, Matt Gasn, Sean Riccardi, PJ Haggerty), Roseville, Calif., 9,743. 2, Lakeview Lanes, Baldwinsville, N.Y., 9,635. 3, High5Gear, Wichita, Kan., 9,596. 4, Every Kiss Begins With Kruml, O’Fallon, Mo., 9,588. 5, Ogle 5, Louisville, Ky., 9,461. 6, SIR 1, Tafton, Pa., 9,447. 7, Cundiff’s Pro Shop, Appleton, Wis., 9,423. 8, Sunnybrook Lanes, Clinton Township, Mich., 9,379. 9, Before the 1st Frame, Battleboro, N.C., 9,376. 10, Boom Apparel, Fort Wayne, Ind., 9,370.

STANDARD DIVISION

Team

(Combined averages of 901-1,045)

1, Minnesota Select Sires 1 (Arvid Strande, Carl Krause, Paul Buendiger, Scott Molnar, Andrew Kasten), Fergus, Minn., 2,922. 2, Chris’ Boys, Livingston, Mont., 2,778. 3, General Distributors 2, Beavercreek, Ore. 2,748. 4, Scotty’s 3, Alexandria, Minn., 2,738. 5, Rimmy’s Pro Shop 2, Oak Lawn, Ill., 2,709. 6, Becker’s Pro Shop, Muskego, Wis., 2,696. 7, Wildcat Lanes 1, Wayne, Neb., 2,688. 8, Solid 1, Milpitas, Calif., 2,677. 9, TX-MA Connection 1, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,675. 10, Oak Forest Bowl, Midlothian, Ill., 2,672.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 361-418)

1, Ramon Pagan/Raymond Haran, Chicago, 1,191. 2, Danny Smart, Shreveport, La./Jim Daubenheyer, Valparaiso, Ind., 1,188. 3, Debra Barmore, Omaha, Neb./Tim Kightlinger, West Des Moines, Iowa, 1,187. 4, Cody Maier/James Medina, Spring Creek, Nev., 1,180. 5, Michael Barber, Winnemucca, Nev./Benjamin Wells, Old Hickory, Tenn., 1,177. 6, Todd Montgomery/Robert Denison, Woodland, Calif., 1,176. 7(tie), Jeffrey Schwebke, McHenry, Ill./Robert Dinger, Volo, Ill., and Jeff Kusnerick/Duane Kruger, Streator, Ill., 1,174. 9, John Tucker, Hopewell Junction, N.Y./Justin Cloidt, New Milford, Conn., 1,168. 10, Mele Sally Chow/Randy Chow, Pearl City, Hawaii, 1,167.

Singles

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Charlie Theobald, Minot, N.D., 696. 2, Earl Bowe, Freeport, Bahamas, 667. 3, Fred Phillips, Richland, Wash., 658. 4, Don Thompson, Rio Rancho, N.M., 652. 5, John Dowell, Portland, Ore., 651. 6, Edmond Dair, Missouri City, Texas, 650. 7, Larry Riggs, Sidney, Mont., 648. 8(tie), Bob Helton, Wood River, Neb., and Oscar Chan, Diamond Bar, Calif., 647. 10(tie), William Goodman, Portsmouth, Va., Dwayne Williams, Randallstown, Md., and George Sampior, South San Francisco, Calif., 645.

All-Events

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Stephanie Sanders, Bakersfield, Calif., 1,826. 2, Timothy Hagar, Celina, Ohio, 1,809. 3, Mike Thielen, Eagle Grove, Iowa, 1,801. 4(tie), David Miller, Menomonie, Wis., and Stanley Chambliss, Opelousas, La., 1,795. 6, Paul Chelminiak, Oconomowoc, Wis., 1,784. 7, Clarence Wallace, Freeport, 1,783. 8(tie), Donald Van Dine, Orlando, Fla., and Tyler Bryant, Canon City, Colo., 1,778. 10, Tommy Purvy, San Diego, 1,769.

CLASSIFIED DIVISION

Team

(Combined averages of 900 and below)

1, Scotty’s 8 (Chad Brandt, Ryan Dew, Bruce Corneliusen, Zach Hedine, Alan Iverson), Alexandria, Minn., 2,569. 2, Dusty’s Floor Covering, Twin Valley, Minn., 2,487. 3, Brant Construction, Spirit Lake, Iowa, 2,462. 4, Kutztown Fire 1, Kutztown, Pa., 2,456. 5, Decorah Auto Center, Calmar, Iowa, 2,437. 6, Wags N Whiskers, Livingston, Mont., 2,436. 7, Crooked Creek 1 Bar & Grill, Bowman, N.D., 2,413. 8, Pat’s Dairy Whip, Princeville, Ill., 2,405. 9, Brunswick Keglers 2, West Covina, Calif., 2,389. 10, Wingard Land Company 2, Tulsa, Okla., 2,379.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 360 and below)

1(tie), Aaron Hagen/Brody Hagen, Benson, Minn., and Mark Nelson, Clitherall, Minn./Lynn Good, Battle Lake, Minn., 1,102. 3, Cari Wiest/Larry Wald, Wishek, N.D., 1,091. 4, Cameron Simmonds, DeGraff, Minn./Allen Jackson, Belle Plaine, Minn., 1,064. 5, Carol Fuller/Jason Ingram, Sioux City, Iowa, 1,060. 6(tie), Charles Lindeman, Belt, Mont./John Lindeman, Fort Benton, Mont., Sheldon Smith, Timber, Mont./Nick Stenberg, Big Timber, Mont., William Lampe, Gaithersburg, Md./Stephen Peterson, Rockville, Md., and Willie Harrell, Hamilton, Ohio/Arthur Thomas, Cincinnati, 1,058. 10(tie), Angela Hutchings/Russ Davison, Lincoln, Neb., and Sarah Eastland, Lawrence, Kan./Justin Milburn, De Soto, Kan., 1,055.

Singles

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Nick Stenberg, Big Timber, Mont., 621. 2, Michael Tengan, Hilo, Hawaii, 607. 3, Gary Pettway, Sweetwater, Tenn., 598. 4, Rory Hanlon, Las Vegas, 592. 5, Efrain Rodriguez, New York, N.Y., 590. 6, James Lee, North Platte, Neb., 589. 7, Gregory Lancaster, Port Orchard, Wash., 587. 8, Cody Maier, Spring Creek, Nev., 584. 9, Jonathan Eickhoff, Lowell, Mich., 583. 10, Robert Gibson, Hopewell, Va., 582.

All-Events

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Nick Stenberg, Big Timber, Mont., 1,733. 2, Gary Pettway, Sweetwater, Tenn., 1,704. 3, Cody Maier, Spring Creek, Nev., 1,686. 4, Phuoc Tran, West Covina, Calif., 1,661. 5, Joel Willis, LaPlata, Md., 1,640. 6, Efrain Rodriguez, New York, N.Y., 1,636. 7, Nicole Kleutgen, Plainfield, Wis., 1,632. 8, Bim Marston, Hardin, Mont., 1,623. 9, Alex Molina, Sun Valley, Calf., 1,619. 10, Donna Stein, Las Vegas, 1,618.