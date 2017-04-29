Courtney Stodden Celebrates Official Divorce Party at Crazy Horse III

Award-winning gentlemen’s club, Crazy Horse III, hosted the official divorce party of Courtney Stodden last night. Stodden made international headlines when she married actor Doug Hutchinson, then 51, when she was just 16 years old in 2011. Even then, she reveled in the exposure that came from her new nuptials.

Now, her divorce brings a new opportunity to be in the limelight for Stodden, who says her seven year itch came one year early. Stodden got the party started with a round of Adios Mother F**ker shots for her group, later drinking champagne and leading everyone in a toast. “To divorce!” she yelled. Stodden, who wasn’t of age when it was time for a bachelorette party, said, “This is like a reverse bachelorette party, because I get to celebrate in Vegas and be single!”

Stodden, who was joined by her long-time friend and Bravo reality-TV star, Heather Marianna, stood out in a revealing, blush-colored body-con dress and nude platform heels. After a red carpet where she posed for photographers, she went inside Crazy Horse III, where she hosted a group of friends and entertainers at a VIP table. Thrilled to be the center of attention, Stodden was the subject of multiple lap dances.

Nothing commemorates divorce like a groom-shaped piñata, and Stodden eagerly struck it down with just a few swings, Crazy Horse III dollars and confetti flying everywhere as entertainers eagerly swooned around her. Stodden immediately grabbed half of the groom piñata and wore it as a hat, celebrating its breaking and taking photos with friends and fans.

Afterwards, she was presented with a two-tier divorce cake by Crazy Horse III, split in half to represent her newfound independence and covered in dollar bills, complete with a look-alike figurine adorning a two-piece bridal ensemble hanging from a stripper pole, an older groom figurine on the other half. Stodden sampled the cake, even taking bites from the bride and groom figurines before making her way to the stage. Waving a loaded money gun on the pole, Stodden showered herself and a few of her favorite dancers with dollar bills.

Stodden partied all night with her friends, finally leaving Crazy Horse III as the sun came up.

PHOTO CREDIT: Bryan Steffy, WireImage