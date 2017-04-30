Hydrant Club celebrates 2nd Barkiversary

The Hydrant Club, Las Vegas’ social club for dogs and people located downtown, celebrated its two year anniversary with a Pawty for a purpose today, April 29, during national pet month. It was a free event and proceeds from raffles benefitting Wagging Tails Rescue.

As a facility that “makes traditional dog care roll over,” The Hydrant Club’s mission is to help owners be the best parents to their pups and teaching them how to understand and “speak dog.”

The Hydrant Club, a canine social club and training academy, offers a 9,500 square-foot outdoor park and adjacent 3,100 square foot indoor space complete with daycare, overnight boarding, bathing facilities, and retail. Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, Equal parts play space, educational facility and social club, The Hydrant Club is embarking on a mission to evolve the nature of dog care facilities, turning them into places where people go WITH their dogs for social activity, exercise and learning. For more information, business discounts and operational hours, call 702.721.WOOF (9663) or visit HydrantClub.com, like us on Facebook at facebook.com/HydrantClub, or follow on Twitter at twitter.com/HydrantClub.