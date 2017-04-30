The Only $1.25 Bill

by Seth Grabel

Got your attention?

Bellagio Las Vegas is one of the most upscale resorts in Las Vegas. From its Botanical Gardens and Conservatory to Chihuly glass flowers covering the ceiling of its lobby to classical pianists playing all day, Bellagio epitomizes class. Of course, many people equate class with money and I am here to tell you that is not true. Class is so much more. But I will use magic to demonstrate this philosophy.

I walked into the Bellagio, surrounded by beauty and elegance thinking about the $1.25 bill I created. I didn’t print it or draw it – I created it with magic. So I decided to share with the world how to take a $1 bill and make it worth $1.25. People were amazed. Many come to Las Vegas hoping to make money gambling and I showed them how to turn $1 into $1.25 without the risk of gambling.

Speaking of gambling, there are those people who believe that gambling is always a losing proposition and if one gambles, they should just set fire to that money. Well, the editor-in-chief of Las Vegas Woman magazine, Debbie Hall, was in the office and I encouraged her (actually I begged her) to set a $1 bill on fire. Not only did it NOT burn up but also it was now worth $1.25.

So what is my secret? Well it is an illusion just as money is really an illusion.

According to Webster’s Dictionary, money is a noun (a thing) and is a current medium of exchange in the form of coins and banknotes; coins and banknotes collectively as well as the assets, property, and resources owned by someone or something considered wealth.

But really, what is a $1 bill. It is a banknote printed on very unique paper with unique ink as a promissory note that it is worth a certain weight in gold (which fluctuates). Dollar bills are not real. They are merely pieces of paper. The quarter I use is a metal object worth a certain amount in silver (which also fluctuates).

What is real is art, beauty, serenity, music, color, flowers, family and people having fun. So, as the headline says, THIS BLOG IS SETH TURNING A DOLLAR INTO $1.25! HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO MAKE MONEY WITH MAGIC? Study magic for years, make it part of your DNA, incorporate humor and a unique twist and then pursue a career in entertainment.

Or you can watch the video and understand that it is all an illusion with a lesson.

