City of Henderson Launches Community Education Advisory Board with Meeting on May 3

The city of Henderson will host the first meeting of the newly created Community Education Advisory Board (CEAB) on Wednesday, May 3 at 3 p.m. on the fourth floor of City Hall. Henderson is the first city in Southern Nevada to create a CEAB under authority recently acquired by local governments as part of the Clark County School District (CCSD) reorganization process put in place last year.

“Education is the top priority for Henderson residents and the creation of the city’s first Community Education Advisory Board, or CEAB, allows our parents, educators and community and business leaders to help positively impact local school achievement,” said Mayor Andy Hafen.

Mayor Hafen served on the AB 394 Technical Advisory Committee that provided lawmakers with input on the reorganization plan for CCSD. During this process, the City of Henderson held open houses to gather community insight, provided testimony regarding local school performance and community concerns and was a leading advocate for giving local governments the ability to create a CEAB of their own.

“While working on the reorganization plan for the Clark County School District, we shared with lawmakers our community’s desire to have a greater voice when it comes to education. We strongly believe that the Henderson CEAB is a key to making that possible,” said Mayor Hafen. “We currently partner with the Clark County School District to share facilities, fund crossing guards to ensure student safety and facilitate before- and after-school programs. Through our CEAB, we will build on partnerships like these and expand the resources we provide our teachers and classrooms in Henderson. The CEAB will foster opportunities for residents and the business community to encourage learning and promote student success in new and innovative ways.”

The first CEAB meeting will include an orientation, member introductions, a briefing on Henderson school performance and discussions of key performance measures and on fostering strategic partnerships, among other topics.

The 15 members of the CEAB were appointed by the mayor and city council on April 18. The board is expected to meet monthly at the outset to discuss priorities, elect leaders and consider bylaws for operation and is required to meet no less than four times per year after that. The diverse group represents a community blend that includes parents, teachers, business leaders, school administrators, college representatives, non-profit organization members and other individuals who share an interest in enhancing local learning environments.

The following individuals have been appointed as members of the Henderson CEAB:

Mayor Hafen Appointees:

Richard Derrick, City of Henderson Assistant City Manager and Chief Financial Officer

Mike O’Dowd, principal at Pinecrest Academy, Inspirada

Annette Dawson Owens, middle school math teacher at Pinecrest Academy and founder of the “Break Free CCSD” group

Councilwoman March Appointees:

Dr. Dennis Potthoff, Dean of Education at Nevada State College

Dr. Marya Shegog, Director of Health Programs at the Lincy Institute and an Assistant Professor with the School of Community Health Sciences at the University of Nevada – Las Vegas

Greg Wells, President of Investments and Real Estate for Marnell Properties

Councilman Marz Appointees:

Stacey Allen, Executive Director of the Nevada Partnership for Inclusive Education

Lee Farris, Vice President of Land Development for The LandWell Company

Judith Steele, President and CEO of The Public Education Foundation

Councilwoman Schroder Appointees:

Patricia Charlton, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Advanced Services at the College of Southern Nevada

Elizabeth Trosper, principal and founder of Trosper Communications, LLC

Jodi Tyson, Government Affairs Director for Three Square Food Bank

Councilman Stewart Appointees:

Stephen Augspurger, Executive Director of the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-technical Employees

Jenn Blackhurst, President of HOPE (Honoring Our Public Education) for Nevada

Wanda Shumar, Senior Vice President Regional Manager with Bank of George

CEAB meetings are open to the public and meeting dates, times and agendas are available online at cityofhenderson.com.