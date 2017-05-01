Cowabunga Bay waterpark loves locals with May specials

Cowabunga Bay waterpark loves Las Vegas with special pricing for Nevada residents only. Pay only $7.77 every Monday and Friday in May.

Enjoy over 25 rides and attractions. Challenge the dizzying heights of ZumaZooma and speed at 40 miles and hour as the floor drops out from underneath you. Ride the wild surf, voted Las Vegas’ best summer thrill, with four of your family or friends and featured on Travel Channel. Kids can enjoy the best kids play area in the state at Cowabunga Bay kids cove where the water is always a warm 85 degrees. All major pools are heated at Cowabunga Bay.

Hours for special pricing are Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Cowabunga Bay is located at 900 Galleria Drive. For more information, call (702) 850-9000 or visit cowabungabayvegas.com.