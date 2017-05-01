Flo Rida, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Pleasure P Launch Rehab Beach Club’s 2017 Season At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

REHAB Beach Club kicked off its 2017 grand opening weekend at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas with an unforgettable performance by hip-hop artist Flo Rida on Saturday, April 29 and a hosted party by Kevin Hart on Sunday, April 30.

The festivities heated up on Saturday afternoon as Flo Rida performed “Good Feeling,” “Low,” “G.D.F.R.,” “Cake,” “Wild Ones” and many more with his sizzling four-person dance crew. R&B singer, songwriter and former lead singer of Pretty Ricky, Pleasure P, surprised guests when he joined Flo Rida on stage to perform “On the Hotline.” After, Flo Rida sat on his friend’s shoulders and became one with the crowd while performing “Club Can’t Handle Me.” Partygoers danced the day away and cheered with excitement as Flo Rida called Flavor Flav to the stage to perform the hit single “My House.” Other notable guests included professional football player and two-time big game champion, Rob Gronkowski, his older brother, Gordie Gronkowski, professional wrestler, Mojo Rawley and DJ sets by Loczi, KoKo and Ease.

On Sunday, Kevin Hart kept the party going as he welcomed the crowd to Las Vegas’ original dayclub and sang along to a number of top hits played by DJ’s Loczi, Ease and Forbes. The packed-house went wild as he posed for selfies with fans and showered the crowd with champagne. Professional basketball star Al Harrington and Flo Rida also attended the explosive celebration.

For tickets and lineup information, visit rehablv.com or call 702.693.5505.

Photo credit: © Jeff Ragazzo / Kabik Photo Group