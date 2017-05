French Montana spotted at Marquee Saturday

Saturday night at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, French Montana treated party-goers to an over-the-top performance of his top hits. The rapper fueled up for his set with dinner at Beauty & Essex before taking the stage at Marquee where he performed hits such as “Pop That” and “Lock Jaw.”

Photo Credit: Devin Jimenez/Tony Tran Photography