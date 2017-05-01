Gaming Industry Night kicks off three straight racing weekends at The Bullring

The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be a hotbed of activity in May, and it all begins with Gaming Industry Night on Saturday.

Las Vegas-area casino employees will gain free admission to the 3/8-mile paved oval on Saturday night, when they can take in seven feature races at the LVMS short track. The racing schedule will include NASCAR Super Stocks and Bombers, as well as USLCI Legends, Thunder Cars and Bandoleros, and the night’s slate is anchored by a 50-lap NASCAR Super Late Models feature.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, with qualifying sessions and NASCAR Bombers and USLCI Legends heat races beginning immediately. Racing will beginning at approximately 7 after opening ceremonies with a four-lap NASCAR Super Late Models trophy dash.

Gaming Industry Night is the start of three consecutive weeks of events at The Bullring, with Pack the Track Night following on Saturday, May 13, and Military and Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Lucas Oil taking place on Saturday, May 20. The Chris Trickle Classic on June 3 will be the fourth Bullring event in a five-week stretch, so short track racing fans can easily get their fill in the coming weeks.

Bullring fans should see the points standings change quite a bit in the next five weeks, with battles for season track titles heating up in all nine divisions.

A fun and affordable family entertainment option, racing at The Bullring features $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beers in addition to favorable admission prices. All children 12 and under receive free admission to The Bullring when accompanied by a ticketed adult, and spectators can save $2 off the walk-up price by purchasing tickets for $8 in advance by calling the LVMS Ticket Office at 800.644.4444 or visiting LVMS.com.

Gaming Industry Night

Saturday, May 6

5 p.m. – Spectator gates open

5 p.m. – Qualifying

NASCAR Bombers group qualifying (3 laps)

USLCI Legends group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Super Late Models single-car qualifying (2 laps)

USLCI Bandoleros group qualifying (3 laps)

USLCI Thunder Cars group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Super Stocks group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Bombers heat race No. 1 – 8 laps (8 minutes)

NASCAR Bombers heat race No. 2 – 8 laps (8 minutes)

USLCI Legends heat race No. 1 – 8 laps (8 minutes)

USLCI Legends heat race No. 2 – 8 laps (8 minutes)

7 p.m. – Opening ceremonies/National anthem

7 p.m.

NASCAR Super Late Models trophy dash – 4 laps

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws feature – 15 laps (15 minutes)

USLCI Bandolero Bandits feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

USLCI Thunder Cars feature – 15 laps (15 minutes)

NASCAR Super Stocks feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Bombers feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

USLCI Legends feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Super Late Models feature – 50 laps (35 minutes)

*Schedule is subject to change.