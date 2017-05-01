Hirschi Masonry President Named to Governor¹s Workforce Development Board

Chad Hirschi, president & CEO of Hirschi Masonry, a premier masonry contractor based in North Las Vegas, was recently named to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board for the state of Nevada.

The mission of the Governor’s Workforce Development Board is to bring Nevada business and workers together to shape strategies that best meet workforce needs in order to foster a healthy and growing economy in the state.

Hirschi Masonry is proud to employ more than 500 in its North Las Vegas headquarters and provides training, growth and benefit opportunities that far exceed the industry standard.

“I am honored to be named to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board,” said Chad Hirschi. “It is important to foster and grow the talent across all industries here in Nevada to ensure economic growth and development. I look forward to utilizing my experience and expertise with the board to cultivate the Nevada workforce.”

Hirschi Masonry is a premier masonry contractor based in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Founded in 2009 by Chad Hirschi, a second generation mason, as a commercial and residential masonry company, Hirschi Masonry has grown to include more than 500 employees who are provided with the safest work environment, education and training to become the most motivated and ethical employees in the industry. Recent projects include Tivoli Village and Arville Mesa Elementary. Hirschi Masonry is a proud member of Masonry Contractors Association of America, Associated Builders & Contractors and Nevada Subcontractors Association. The corporate office is located at 4120 Losee Road, North Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.hirschimasonry.com.