College of Southern Nevada Science and Technology Expo held April 28

College of Southern Nevada (CSN) recently hosted its annual Science & Technology Expo. The expo was held at the community college’s North Las Vegas campus in partnership with the CSN Foundation and the Clark County School District (CCSD). The expo promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM programs that help prepare students for careers in these exciting and complicated fields. More than 2,500 students attended the free educational expo.

Exhibits and demonstrations include:

Drone flying exhibit

Web design demo

Apprenticeship exhibits

Chemistry magic show

Planetarium shows

Creepy crawlers

Gross, cool dead stuff

